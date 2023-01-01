Read full article on original website
Related
illinoisstate.edu
Equitable, inclusive teaching seminars available for faculty
A new, online seminar series through the Center for Integrated Professional Development will provide faculty members with the tools to transform and create inclusive and equitable classes. “There is a greater awareness of the need on our campus for workshops on equitable teaching. People are working to understand what ‘equitable’...
illinoisstate.edu
Equity in biomathematics focus of international conference
Biomathematics is a newer field. At the interface of biology, mathematics, and computer science, biomathematics has had a champion with Illinois State University since its earliest days. Even though the field is new, biomathematics faces the same obstacles to equity as any other STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) field.
illinoisstate.edu
Political science and sociology double major driven to make communitywide impact
Ever since he was a child, Illinois State University senior Lawrence Landfair has been enthusiastic about engaging in politics to make his mark on the world. “I remember watching presidential debates and primaries, even though I didn’t understand what they were saying,” said Landfair, a political science and sociology double major. “But I found it interesting that there are people out there trying to make the world a better place in some capacity.”
illinoisstate.edu
Dr. Andy Morgan named associate vice president, dean of students
Vice President for Student Affairs Levester Johnson announced that Dr. Andy Morgan has been named the new associate vice president and dean of students at Illinois State University. “Dr. Morgan will bring 25 years of higher education administration experience to our campus,” said Dr. Johnson. “His approach to student affairs...
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Effingham Radio
Carle Health Finalizes Agreement with Aetna
Carle Health and Aetna have finalized the Aetna Medicare Advantage PPO agreement, as planned, effective January 1, 2023, which includes Carle hospitals and provider offices in Champaign, Urbana, Hoopeston, Danville, Mattoon, Charleston, Olney and surrounding communities. This agreement enables the continuity of care for many long-time Carle patients and area...
wglt.org
College students push for new grocery store near Uptown Normal
A group of Bloomington-Normal college students is trying once again to bring a grocery store to the Uptown Normal area. They’ve been researching the issue for about six months and are getting ready to send out a survey to Illinois State University students and those who live near Uptown and may be frustrated with prices at the nearby CVS or having to drive, bus, or walk to Walmart or Jewel or Schnucks.
Central Illinois Proud
One candidate removed from local school board ballot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
wglt.org
Normal city manager: Fare-free bus proposal deserves discussion
It could be time to discuss one of the proposals in a 2019 Connect Transit special working group report, says Normal City Manager Pam Reece, because it's an unusual development — an organization asking for less money instead of more. "Connect Transit has contacted us about reducing the town's...
25newsnow.com
‘Very humbling’: Fon Du Lac top cop retires after three decades
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - After three decades of service to the department and another spent in the armed forces, the top cop at the Fon Du Lac Park District Police Department gave his final signoff Monday. Friends and family gathered around Chief Mike Johnson’s squadcar as he gave...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington fire responds to oil fire at Beer Nuts
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Fire Department responded to an oil fire at Beer Nuts at approximately 7:21 a.m. Wednesday. According to a Bloomington Fire press release, Firefighters received a call in the kitchen area at the building near Robinson and Washington Streets. Upon arrival, fire crews observed smoke coming out from the roof.
Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
Champaign business sees dip in holiday season sales
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Retail sales typically spike around the holidays. This year, one Champaign boutique saw the opposite. Donna Walthall, Apricot Lane’s owner, said sales were down this year compared to other holiday seasons. She thinks the winter storm just days before Christmas had an effect. Her daughter, Lindsey Murphy, is a manager at […]
wmay.com
Tornadoes Pop Up Across Central Illinois
We didn’t have to wait long in 2023 for the first tornadoes of the new year in Central Illinois. Multiple tornado warnings were issued Tuesday as a cold front collided with the warm air that produced near-record-high temperatures around the area, triggering funnel clouds and several reported tornado touchdowns in portions of Sangamon, Christian, Macon, Logan, and DeWitt Counties.
WAND TV
Decatur family calls New Year's baby 'a blessing'
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Local parents started off their new year with a bundle of joy. Parents Tiffany King and Akim Thomas welcomed their New Year's baby, Amari Rashaad Thomas at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 8:46 a.m., New Year's Day. "He's just the cutest little thing. He's just so...
25newsnow.com
Snowbird Open brings out the golfers
PEORIA (25 News Now) - For others in Central Illinois, they started off the new year on the green Tee-ing off at Bloomington’s Highland Park Course. Golfers of all ages fought through the fog working to score birdies and holes in one. Each person who wanted to play just...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
wjbc.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
BLOOMINGTON – Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor. Illinois State Police...
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
Comments / 0