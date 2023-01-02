Read full article on original website
Have you seen it? Police looking for vehicle possibly connected to homicide in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, Ariz. — The El Mirage Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that may be connected to a 2022 homicide. According to police, the homicide happened in March 2022 in the parking lot of the T-Bird Mini Mart located on the corner of 126th Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
Police arrest suspect in shooting outside Gilbert's Sandbar Mexican Grill
GILBERT, Ariz. — A suspect accused of being involved in a shooting outside Gilbert's Sandbar Mexican Grill last August has been booked into jail. Warren I. Bethel, 26, is suspected of getting into a fight with a man outside of the restaurant in the early morning hours of Aug. 28, 2022.
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify woman allegedly stabbed to death by boyfriend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police have released the name of the woman who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend just before the new year in a far west Phoenix. On Friday, Sgt. Brian Bower identified the victim as 50-year-old Marie Tachell. Officers responded just after 10 p.m. on Friday,...
AZFamily
Man accused of leading troopers in high-speed chase through Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Court documents are revealing more details about how state troopers and the Arizona Vehicle Theft Task Force were led to a high-speed pursuit throughout Phoenix Thursday afternoon. Court paperwork says that officers first spotted a man, now identified as Daniel Cisco, driving a stolen 2022...
AZFamily
New video shows car of interest in connection to murder in El Mirage
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The El Mirage Police Department released a video of a car in connection to a murder in March, and investigators hope somebody recognizes it. In a Facebook post, the seven-second clip shows a blue, four-door hatchback going through a parking lot on March 24 around 11:30 p.m. Detectives said haven’t said how it’s connected but that the car is a vehicle of interest.
Statue of first Make-A-Wish child stolen in Phoenix late Tuesday night
Police are searching for a statue of Arizona's first Make-A-Wish child after it was reported stolen from the organization's headquarters earlier this week.
AZFamily
Man arrested after reportedly driving wrong way on Loop 202 & I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in jail after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Loop 202 and Interstate 10 in Phoenix early Friday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves says troopers responded around 2:26 a.m. to a call about a vehicle driving north in the southbound lanes of Loop 202 South Mountain freeway. ADOT footage shows a light-color vehicle heading the wrong way. The driver, a 77-year-old man, whose name has not been released, then went onto I-10 west, driving east, Graves says. A trooper was able to stop the man around 35th Avenue with a PIT maneuver.
Woman, teen hospitalized after dog attack in Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — A woman and teenager in Buckeye have been hospitalized after being attacked by their family dogs, according to the Buckeye Police Department. Police said they responded to the incident near Rooks Road and Southern Avenue at 4 p.m. The woman told officers that after the attack...
‘Just Like George Floyd’: Ben Crump Sues After Black Man Dies In Arizona Police Custody
Ben Crump is suing over the in-custody death of Akeem Terrell, who died in Maricopa County jail after being physically restrained similar to George Floyd. The post ‘Just Like George Floyd’: Ben Crump Sues After Black Man Dies In Arizona Police Custody appeared first on NewsOne.
AZFamily
Body-cam shows man pointing gun at Phoenix police before hours-long standoff
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have released new body-cam video of officers shooting at a man they say pointed a gun at them, leading to an hours-long standoff in a Phoenix neighborhood last month. On Dec. 21, officers tried to pull over a car with two women and a man inside near 47th Avenue and Vineyard Road, north of Baseline Road. However, police say the driver, 42-year-old Jennifer Covington, didn’t stop and kept driving. Officers followed Covington to 41st Avenue and Lydia Lane, south of Southern Avenue.
In 2022, Phoenix firefighters responded to record-breaking 405K calls
PHOENIX — As the city of Phoenix continues to grow, so has the number of calls for service the fire department has responded to. In 2022, Phoenix firefighters were called out to a record-breaking 405,290 calls. That’s the most the department has ever seen in one single year, according to data released on Thursday.
AZFamily
Family warning others about drinking and driving after Scottsdale mom killed in crash
Cases of some rioters tied to Arizona ongoing two years after Capitol attack. Over 950 people have been charged due to their alleged involvement in the attack, and 15 have connections to Arizona. Some Arizona insurance customers told they're not insured despite not canceling. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. In...
fox10phoenix.com
Fountain Hills shooting suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes into power box
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A police chase in Fountain Hills ended in a crash that knocked out power to several businesses on Tuesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to an area near Pueblo and Grande Boulevard just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 3 on...
Electrical failure sparks fire at Phoenix hotel for second time this week
PHOENIX — Phoenix firefighters said a man was rushed to the hospital after he was reportedly shocked while doing electrical work at the Sheraton Crescent Hotel. Firefighters were dispatched to the hotel near Interstate 17 and Dunlap Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Friday after a fire broke out at the building.
AZFamily
Sister of Scottsdale woman killed in crash speaks on dangers of drinking and driving
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Scottsdale woman’s family is speaking about the dangers of drinking and driving after the mother of two was killed in a bad crash the day before New Year’s Eve. “Dawn was small but mighty,” said Dawn Paugh’s sister, Heather Hassan.
AZFamily
Phoenix police identify man killed in I-10 shooting on New Year’s Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police have identified the man who died after two people were shot along Interstate 10 in Phoenix early New Year’s Day. Officers were initially called out to a shooting near 32nd Street and University Drive around 2:30 a.m. that Sunday. When they arrived, they soon learned that two men had been shot while they were driving along I-10 near 24th Street. The driver, later identified as 19-year-old Leon Greer, was found at the scene and rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where he was later pronounced dead. The other victim was driven by an unknown person to an area hospital. Police say the second victim was in the passenger seat when the shooting happened.
AZFamily
Officers shoot man with scissors in south Phoenix
The bill is supposed to help students' parents be more informed when their child goes by a different pronoun or name than their biological one. Gilbert family paying it forward to other families with sick children. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The community came to support a sick Gilbert girl...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
AZFamily
Phoenix group home closing location where an 18-year-old died after shooting
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The group home where an 18-year-old died after a shooting last September will close down. North Star Independent Living said in an email sent to Arizona’s Family that the company “will not renew its lease” at the 19th Avenue and Mountain View Road location. “[The Arizona Department of Child Safety] did not request this action, but we believe it is in the best interest of all parties,” the company says. “The current high bed availability rate throughout the DCS system makes now the right time to make this decision to help facilitate a smooth transition for current Mountain View residents.”
Valley woman gets 10 years for stealing $2.5M through insurance scam
PHOENIX — An insurance claims processor has been sentenced to prison for carrying out a years-long scheme that netted her millions of dollars in stolen funds from an Arizona-based company. Jamie L. Baltazar, 47, was sentenced Tuesday to spend 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading...
