Orange County, FL

WESH

Man found shot dead in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a man was discovered shot dead in Orange County Friday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 3100 block of Terry Brook Drive just before 7 a.m. for a report of a man down. "Three...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have been arrested for home invasion robbery and grand theft. The sheriff's office announced their arrests on Friday.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Police: Man facing charges after Orange County bank robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, a bank in Orange County was robbed, and the sheriff's office said a suspect is now in custody. Just after 10 a.m., a robbery at a TrustCo Bank on East Colonial Drive was reported. According to the Orlando Police Department, the suspect, later...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man shot, critically injured during confrontation outside his Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically wounded late Thursday during a confrontation outside an Orlando home, police said. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Prince Hall Boulevard and Solomon Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the suspected shooter drove to the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Woman found dead near Orange County apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday. Deputies say they were called by a family member around 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments at Pointe Vista Circle to do a well-being check on a woman. The sheriff's office said they...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.
WESH

Man taken into custody after Casselberry robbery, police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Casselberry police said a man accused of robbing a 76-year-old woman has been arrested. A generical description, pictures and a video were apparently were all that was needed to help Casselberry police make an arrest less than one week after the attack. Investigators said...
CASSELBERRY, FL

