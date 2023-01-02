Read full article on original website
WESH
Man found shot dead in Orange County, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating after a man was discovered shot dead in Orange County Friday morning. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 3100 block of Terry Brook Drive just before 7 a.m. for a report of a man down. "Three...
WESH
Deputies: Man arrested for strangling pregnant girlfriend at Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested Pierre Floriant, 41, on Thursday for allegedly killing the pregnant mother of his child: Joanna Gomez-Simo. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the murder happened at Pointe Vista Apartments. According to the arrest affidavit, a deputy came to the apartment complex on Thursday morning...
WESH
Orlando police: Man was robbed, killed for 'meaningless item' while leaving work
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In a video of Orlando police arresting Nicholas Anderson, he seems vaguely interested in his upcoming trip to the Orange County Jail. The 18-year-old is accused of killing a man, shooting him for nothing more than the meager possessions the victim was carrying in a bag.
WESH
Deputies: Group wearing clown masks armed with sledgehammer robbed older woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four people are accused of robbing an older Orange County woman last month in a bizarre fashion, according to the sheriff’s office. Melissa Martinez, 23, Shakira Rivera Colon, 26, Jaydie Cintron Mayoral, 24, and Nelson Cruz Medina, 42, have been arrested for home invasion robbery and grand theft. The sheriff's office announced their arrests on Friday.
WESH
Police: Man facing charges after Orange County bank robbery
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Friday morning, a bank in Orange County was robbed, and the sheriff's office said a suspect is now in custody. Just after 10 a.m., a robbery at a TrustCo Bank on East Colonial Drive was reported. According to the Orlando Police Department, the suspect, later...
click orlando
Man shot, critically injured during confrontation outside his Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was shot and critically wounded late Thursday during a confrontation outside an Orlando home, police said. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. near Prince Hall Boulevard and Solomon Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the suspected shooter drove to the...
Body of woman in her 20s discovered at Orange County apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was discovered dead Thursday morning, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said they were called at 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments on Pointe Vista Circle, near South Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard. Investigators said a family member...
fox35orlando.com
Florida tow truck company owner arrested for unlawfully towing cars at crash scenes: FHP
ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando tow truck business owner was arrested after troopers discovered that multiple cars were being unlawfully solicited at crash scenes, according to a press release. William Gonzalez, the owner of Ready for Action Collision turned himself into the Orange County Jail on Wednesday on several charges...
WESH
Woman found dead near Orange County apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are investigating after a woman was found dead Thursday. Deputies say they were called by a family member around 9 a.m. to the Pointe Vista Apartments at Pointe Vista Circle to do a well-being check on a woman. The sheriff's office said they...
WESH
2 children hurt when gunmen 'shot up the wrong house,' Polk County sheriff says
Three people were shot early Monday morning in unincorporated Lake Wales including a 12, 14, and 19-year-old during a pair of drive-by shootings that took place 17 minutes apart. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the first drive-by shooting took place around 2:52 a.m. in the Highland Park Manor subdivision...
WESH
Man sentenced for shooting death of 18-year-old in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — According to the State Attorney's Office, a man has been sentenced for the death of an 18-year-old after a shooting. Jaquez Head, 23, was sentenced to two consecutive terms of life in prison, the State Attorney's Office said. Head along with three other men went...
WESH
Chief: Guns stolen from cars in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — In the new year, there are some of the same problems in DeLand after several car break-ins occurred this week. In some cases, guns were stolen. The city's police chief says residents are making it too easy for thieves to get their hands on firearms.
WESH
Motorcyclist charged with DUI manslaughter for Titusville crash that killed passenger, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police arrested and charged a man Wednesday for a crash that they say killed his own passenger. The deadly crash happened in May 2022 on South Washington Avenue near the Riveredge Drive Intersection. Tyler Zimmerman, 26, of Cocoa, is accused of driving under the influence while...
WESH
Man taken into custody after Casselberry robbery, police say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Casselberry police said a man accused of robbing a 76-year-old woman has been arrested. A generical description, pictures and a video were apparently were all that was needed to help Casselberry police make an arrest less than one week after the attack. Investigators said...
WESH
Lakeland police say mother intentionally drove into lake, killing herself and 2 sons
LAKELAND, Fla. — Police in Lakeland now believe a car crash that killed a mother and two children happened intentionally. The Lakeland Police Department said 35-year-old Ortilla Zamora drove her vehicle with her two sons, ages 4 and 9 in tow, into Lake Wire last week. She apparently was...
WESH
Volusia sheriff: Landlord locked tenants in garage, threatened to kill them
ORANGE CITY, Fla. — An Orange City man is accused of locking three tenants inside the garage apartment they live in and threatening to shoot them if they came out. Sixty-six-year-old Lawrence Cohen is charged with three counts of false imprisonment and in addition to that, resisting arrest. Deputies...
WESH
Police: Woman shot in face at New Year’s Eve party in Lake Mary
LAKE MARY, Fla. — A woman attending a New Year's Eve party in Lake Mary ended up in the hospital after police say she was shot in the face. Police believe it may have been celebratory gunfire, and they are investigating who may have shot her. Katherine Wilson was...
1 person injured, suspect in custody after Daytona Beach shooting
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police quickly tracked down the suspect in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 200 block of South Lincoln Street shortly before 4 p.m. for reports of shots fired. See a map of the area below:. One person on scene was treated...
click orlando
80-year-old man hit, killed while walking across road in Pine Hills, FHP says
PINE HILLS, Fla. – An 80-year-old man was hit and killed Wednesday night while walking across a road in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers were called around 8 p.m. to North Pine Hills Road and Alhambra Drive, just north of Colonial Drive. [TRENDING: Become a News...
Two arrested after calling 911 for help moving stolen items during burglary
Two people were arrested on Saturday after one of them called 911 to ask for help moving belongings from a home they were burglarizing.
