Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

One injured in Cedar Rapids garage fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was injured in a garage fire that happened across the street from Garfield Elementary School in Cedar Rapids on Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive Northeast at about 8:24 a.m. for a fire at a detached garage.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Firefighters respond to house fire on city's southwest side

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids firefighters rescue dogs from house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Firefighters responded to put out the flames after a house caught on fire on the city’s southwest side on Thursday morning. Firefighters responded just before 9:30 a.m. to the 6200 block of Hoover Trail Road, near the intersection of Ely Road and C Street southwest.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

How to take care of a cactus as your houseplant

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Icy conditions cause multiple crashes Tuesday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Radio Iowa

Remains identified as Cedar Rapids worker missing since May

Human remains found on the Cedar River have been identified as a missing Cedar Rapids city water department employee. The State Medical Examiner has identified the remains found by hunters on December 30th as those of 54-year-old Erik Spaw. Spaw went missing on May 7th after the city-owned pickup truck he had been driving between work sites was found submerged in the Cedar River. An extensive search of the river had failed to locate his body.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Police make arrest in Thursday morning stabbing

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:14 am, Cedar Rapids Police were dispatched to the area of B Avenue NE and 29th Street NE for a report of a stabbing. Responders arrived to find a 37-year-old male with a stab wound to his back. He was treated on-scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries which appear to be non-life-threatening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Anamosa Police warn of accidental fentanyl exposure

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, at approximately 9:31 am, Anamosa Police received a report from a concerned citizen that a friend came into contact with an unknown substance inside a folded $1 bill. The dollar was turned over to local law enforcement and authorities determined the substance to be fentanyl.
ANAMOSA, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to false active shooter alarm at Cedar Falls factory

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 2:07 pm, the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch received a report of an internal “active shooter” alarm at a Viking Pump facility at 711 W. Viking Road. Responders helped evacuate employees and a perimeter was established. Law enforcement conducted a primary...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

Police: Shooting at Grinnell apartment was self-defense

GRINNELL, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say a shooting at an apartment complex in Grinnell was self-defense. Grinnell police arrested Cody McCall and Logan Moline in connection to the Dec. 29, 2022 shooting. They face assault and burglary charges. Criminal complaints say the two men broke into the victim’s apartment and...
GRINNELL, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man loses 250 pounds, plans to do RAGBRAI in 2023

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Friend remembers woman stabbed, killed at Cedar Rapids apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Icy conditions cause multiple crashes on Iowa roads

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Freezing drizzle caused some roads to ice over this morning, leading to multiple crashes. The Iowa DOT advised against travel on Highway 20 from Winthrop to Peosta Wednesday morning due to the slick conditions. On Highway 150 there were several reports of vehicles in the median...
WINTHROP, IA
104.5 KDAT

29-Year-Old Woman Dies From Stabbing in Northeast Cedar Rapids

A woman is dead and authorities are trying to determine exactly what happened after a stabbing on the north side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night. According to a release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department, Joint Communications Agency Dispatchers got a call about a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Ct. NE just before 6:45 p.m. last night (Monday, January 2). North Towne Ct. NE is just south of Blairs Ferry Road, between I-380 and Center Point Road.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Structure fire destroys vacant residence

On Tuesday, the Dubuque County Sheriff`s Office, Sherrill Fire, Asbury Fire, and Holy Cross Fire, responded to a structure fire at a vacant residence at 20138 Four By Four Lane. The structure was found to be partially engulfed when crews arrived. The cause of the fire is unknown at this...
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

