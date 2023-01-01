Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Ex WWE Superstar Joining Sasha Banks In Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
wrestlinginc.com
Former Sasha Banks Debuts In NJPW And Attacks IWGP Women's Champion
Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay On His Title Defense vs. Kenny Omega, More
Ahead of defending his title against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was interviewed by Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Ospreay touched on his title defense against The Cleaner, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada, a potential...
Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023
Larry McReynolds spoke up for most NASCAR fans this week on his SiriusXM NASCAR Radio show when he criticized NBC for an unexpected NASCAR snub to start off 2023. The post Larry McReynolds Speaks Up for Frustrated Fans in Calling Out NBC and Its Unexpected Snub of NASCAR to Start 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year
Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
wrestlingheadlines.com
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results
This bout is a three minute exhibition. Chain grappling exchange. Oleg with a double leg takedown. Strong lockup. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Hand fighting display. Oleg grabs the left leg of Oiwa. Oleg with two fireman’s carry takeovers. Standing Switch Exchange. Oleg with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.
ewrestlingnews.com
Erick Rowan On Baron Corbin’s Dedication To Improve, Necessary Attitude For Recruited Athletes
Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan was recently interviewed by The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for WrestlingNews.co to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Rowan discussed Baron Corbin and his dedication to improve, his own journey on the indie scene, and much more. You can check out some highlights from the...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Caught People In WWE Off-Guard
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw last year, which led to a plethora of changes over the past several months. Banks is truly done with WWE and is looking towards greener pastures – which is exactly what her imminent NJPW debut is all about. That being said, it seems Banks’ NJPW deal caught people off-guard in WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com
Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury
Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Kingston On His Match With Jun Akiyama, Future Dream Opponents, More
AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston recently took the time to speak with Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, Kingston touched on how he felt after his ‘dream match’ with Jun Akiyama on the AEW Full Gear pre-show, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and more. You can check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Featured On New WWE WrestleMania 39 Advertising
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery after his WWE Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. WWE has once again hinted that Rhodes will return soon with the popular star now featured on the WrestleMania 39 advertising. As seen...
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Comments On Potential WWE Crossover
Ahead of defending his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Will Ospreay was interviewed by Kevin Kellam of SK Wrestling. During the interview, Ospreay was asked about potential crossover matches and the ‘Forbidden Door.’. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kenny Omega On Why He Chose NJPW Over WWE, Discusses WWE Developmental System
Speaking to Monthly Puroresu ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega discussed WWE’s developmental system and why he chose NJPW over the McMahon-owned promotion. He said,. “I never really did think that I had what it took. But the reason I went to the Harley Race camp in...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wrestling Veteran Mike Pappas Passes Away At The Age Of 83
The wrestling world is in mourning after the death of Greek wrestling veteran Manoli ‘Mike Pappas’ Savvenas. The sad news was announced on Twitter by Jason Braiser, who had directed a documentary on Pappas, and the veteran wrestler lost his battle to colorectal cancer. Pappas trained as a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Reflects On Facing The Great Muta
Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 this past Sunday. Nakamura defeated Great Muta by using his own mist against him. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Nakamura reflected on the match. “I guess the best way to describe it is that it was really...
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson On Physical Limitations Following His Career-Ending Injury, Magnum TA Inspiring Him
Arn Anderson recently took to his podcast, “ARN,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Arn discussed what physical limitations he has after his career-ending injury, how Magnum TA inspires him, and more. Here are the highlights:. What physical activities he could not do after his shoulder surgery:. Throw...
ewrestlingnews.com
Shinsuke Nakamura Reveals His Wrestle Kingdom 17 Status
On Sunday, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura made an appearance at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s ‘The New Year’ event, where he wrestled The Great Muta as part of his retirement tour. Nakamura defeated Muta following a hellacious Kinshasa. In the post-match press conference, Nakamura shared his delight at being...
ewrestlingnews.com
LA Knight Doesn’t Know What The Pitch Black Match At WWE Royal Rumble Means
LA Knight faces Bray Wyatt in the Pitch Black match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event on Saturday, January 28, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Knight appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week to discuss the match. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. How he feels...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Schiavone Responds To Rumors That He May Be Looking To Retire In The Near Future
AEW’s Tony Schiavone has clarified his recent comments that led some to believe that he may have been looking to retire from his on-screen role within the company in the near future. Last month, Schiavone said the following on his ‘What Happened When’ podcast:. “I’m actually, to...
Comments / 0