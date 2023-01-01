ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ever since Sasha Banks walked out of the WWE several months ago, she hasn’t stepped back in the ring and as made few public appearances. While everyone predicted that Sasha will make her WWE return under the new regime, fans were stunned when it was reported that Banks would be making an appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, Banks didn’t walk out of WWE alone, and she might not appear in NJPW alone either.
411mania.com

The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
wrestlinginc.com

Mercedes Moné has landed. The wrestler formerly known as Sasha Banks has officially made her NJPW debut after months of speculation. Following former WWE star KAIRI's successful defense of the IWGP Women's Championship against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Moné made her way to the ring and attacked the champion. After dropping KAIRI to the mat, Moné introduced herself as "The CEO" and said that she would see the champion at NJPW Battle in the Valley in San Jose, CA on February 18.
ewrestlingnews.com

Will Ospreay On His Title Defense vs. Kenny Omega, More

Ahead of defending his title against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay was interviewed by Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Ospreay touched on his title defense against The Cleaner, the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match between Jay White and Kazuchika Okada, a potential...
ewrestlingnews.com

Bobby Fish Reveals His Pick For Match Of The Year

Former WWE/AEW wrestler Bobby Fish picked the Intercontinental Title match between Gunther and Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle as his 2022 match of the year. Here is what he had to say on “The Demi Awards” episode of his Undisputed Podcast:. “Match of the year for...
wrestlingheadlines.com

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results

This bout is a three minute exhibition. Chain grappling exchange. Oleg with a double leg takedown. Strong lockup. Oiwa with a single leg takedown. Hand fighting display. Oleg grabs the left leg of Oiwa. Oleg with two fireman’s carry takeovers. Standing Switch Exchange. Oleg with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.
ringsidenews.com

Sasha Banks’ NJPW Deal Caught People In WWE Off-Guard

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw last year, which led to a plethora of changes over the past several months. Banks is truly done with WWE and is looking towards greener pastures – which is exactly what her imminent NJPW debut is all about. That being said, it seems Banks’ NJPW deal caught people off-guard in WWE.
ewrestlingnews.com

Seth Rollins Shares Cryptic Tweet After Reported WWE RAW Injury

Seth Rollins has hinted that his reported injury during this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW may be as serious as his 2015 knee injury. Facing United States Champion Austin Theory during this week’s episode, Rollins reportedly suffered an injury and struggled to walk after the match.
ewrestlingnews.com

Eddie Kingston On His Match With Jun Akiyama, Future Dream Opponents, More

AEW wrestler Eddie Kingston recently took the time to speak with Dark Puroresu Flowsion. During the interview, Kingston touched on how he felt after his ‘dream match’ with Jun Akiyama on the AEW Full Gear pre-show, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida and more. You can check out the...
ewrestlingnews.com

Cody Rhodes Featured On New WWE WrestleMania 39 Advertising

Cody Rhodes has been sidelined for several months after tearing his pectoral muscle, which required surgery after his WWE Hell in a Cell match with Seth Rollins. WWE has once again hinted that Rhodes will return soon with the popular star now featured on the WrestleMania 39 advertising. As seen...
ewrestlingnews.com

Will Ospreay Comments On Potential WWE Crossover

Ahead of defending his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17, Will Ospreay was interviewed by Kevin Kellam of SK Wrestling. During the interview, Ospreay was asked about potential crossover matches and the ‘Forbidden Door.’. You can check out some highlights from the podcast...
ewrestlingnews.com

Wrestling Veteran Mike Pappas Passes Away At The Age Of 83

The wrestling world is in mourning after the death of Greek wrestling veteran Manoli ‘Mike Pappas’ Savvenas. The sad news was announced on Twitter by Jason Braiser, who had directed a documentary on Pappas, and the veteran wrestler lost his battle to colorectal cancer. Pappas trained as a...
ewrestlingnews.com

Shinsuke Nakamura Reflects On Facing The Great Muta

Shinsuke Nakamura faced The Great Muta at Pro Wrestling NOAH The New Year 2023 this past Sunday. Nakamura defeated Great Muta by using his own mist against him. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Nakamura reflected on the match. “I guess the best way to describe it is that it was really...
ewrestlingnews.com

Shinsuke Nakamura Reveals His Wrestle Kingdom 17 Status

On Sunday, WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura made an appearance at Pro Wrestling NOAH’s ‘The New Year’ event, where he wrestled The Great Muta as part of his retirement tour. Nakamura defeated Muta following a hellacious Kinshasa. In the post-match press conference, Nakamura shared his delight at being...

