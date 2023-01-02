Read full article on original website
Shannon Sharpe, Skip Bayless Couldn’t Go Minute Before Awkward Spat
For a few minutes Wednesday, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe actually produced some halfway compelling conversation before the focus eventually returned to another LeBron James discussion. Bayless once again came under fire this week, this time for an arguably insensitive tweet Monday night after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed...
Patriots Suspend Jack Jones, Jake Bailey Ahead Of Bills Game
The New England Patriots seemingly have suspended two of their players ahead of Sunday’s regular-season finale in Buffalo. The Patriots on Friday shifted rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey from injured reserve to the “reserve/suspended by club” list, according to the NFL transaction wire. The moves were retroactive to Dec. 31, meaning both players could lose two game checks.
Why Patriots-Bills Rematch Is ‘Plastic Bag Game’ For New England
FOXBORO, Mass. — You’ve probably heard of a “hat and T-shirt game,” where a team has a chance to clinch a division title and receive the accompanying commemorative attire. Sunday’s contest in Buffalo could be the opposite for the New England Patriots. A win over...
Joe Burrow Reveals Bengals’ Preference For Postponed Bills Game
As it stands, the final week of the 2022 NFL season will wrap up Sunday night at Lambeau Field. But even after the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers complete their all-important matchup, there might be one more game to be played. The status of the Bills-Bengals contest remains...
NFL Will Not Resume Postponed Game Between Bills & Bengals
The NFL is not expected to resume the Week 17 matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, per the Associated Press. Now that we are thankfully getting positive word on the health of Damar Hamlin, the logistics are moving front and center. This always felt like the expected outcome with such a packed schedule lying ahead between Week 18 and the Wild Card round. It leaves the league to figure out how to determine the AFC’s top seed since Monday night’s game was a massive player in sorting it out. There have been rumors floating about adding an extra team to the playoffs in each conference or even having a neutral-site AFC Championship game. While these feel unlikely, the NFL will have to make some announcements to determine how we move forward from such an odd circumstance.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
Two Patriots Legends Fall Short In 2023 Hall Of Fame Vote
Rodney Harrison and Vince Wilfork won’t be receiving busts in Canton this year. The two New England Patriots Hall of Famers were not among the 15 modern-era finalists for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, which was announced Wednesday. Harrison and Wilfork both reached the...
After Damar Hamlin Injury, Patriots Expecting Unprecedented Atmosphere For Bills Game
FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots special teams captain Matthew Slater has played in 247 games over his 15 NFL seasons. He’s played in AFC Championships. Super Bowls. Season openers preceded by championship banner raisings. He knows none of them will feel quite like this Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park,...
Bears QB Justin Fields Won't Play Week 18
Justin Fields’s season has come to an end. According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chicago Bears are sitting their prized quarterback for Week 18’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields, who is nursing a hip injury, absorbed seven sacks in last week’s 41-10 loss to the Detroit...
Jimmy Garoppolo To Patriots? Jason McIntyre Makes Bold NFL Prediction
Mac Jones’ second-year regression with the Patriots leaves open the door for continued quarterback debate in New England. And you know what that means? The Jimmy Garoppolo speculation almost certainly will pick back up this NFL offseason, assuming the veteran QB leaves the San Francisco 49ers. Colin Cowherd and...
What Sean McDermott Told Zac Taylor After Damar Hamlin’s Injury
After watching Damar Hamlin go down in terrifying fashion Monday night, Sean McDermott instantly was no longer interested in coaching a football game. The Bills head coach expressed as much to his Week 17 counterpart, Zac Taylor, as the pair convened after the Buffalo safety left Paycor Stadium in an ambulance. Hamlin needed to have his heartbeat restored on the field before he made his way to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Chiefs WR Skyy Moore Ruled OUT for Week 18 vs. Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Skyy Moore (hand) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, per ESPN’s Adam Teicher. It was an underwhelming rookie regular season for Skyy Moore. The second-round pick is currently sixth on the team’s depth chart, and it feels like there is no guarantee he is on the roster on opening day in 2023. The Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a victory against the Raiders on Saturday, which would give Moore an extra week to get right ahead of their postseason push.
Patriots Practice Report: Two Key Players Return As Bills Game Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — Thursday’s practice provided great news for the banged-up New England Patriots. Cornerback Marcus Jones and tight end Jonnu Smith both were on the field after missing all of last week and Wednesday due to concussions. Both players now seemingly have great chances of playing in Sunday’s scheduled game between the Patriots and Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.
Cardinals RB James Conner OUT for Sunday vs. 49ers
According to team reporter Darren Urban, the Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (shin/knee) has been ruled out of Sunday’s matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. After a slow start to the season, Conner exploded and likely carried plenty of fantasy owners into the playoffs. After entering Week 10 as RB42, Conner went on an absolute tear and now sits as RB16. During those eight weeks, he was RB5. Sunday will be a solid opportunity for rookie Keaontay Ingram to show he’s the back of the future in Arizona. Still, he’ll have to do so against an incredibly stout San Francisco defense.
Ravens QB Tyler Huntley Questionable for Sunday vs. Bengals
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (shoulder/wrist) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, per Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Banner. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Huntley has “a really good chance to play on Sunday.” But with undrafted rookie Anthony Brown as...
Bills Safety Damar Hamlin Showing “Remarkable Improvement”
The Buffalo Bills shared a positive update on Thursday regarding injured safety Damar Hamlin, noting the 24-year-old has shown “remarkable improvement” and “appears to be neurologically intact.”. “Per the physicians caring for Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Damar has shown remarkable improvement over...
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Questionable for Sunday vs. Rams
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (shin) has been listed as questionable for Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. This news broke before head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that he expects Lockett to play on Sunday. It’s remarkable how he will be partaking in his second straight game since missing just one outing after receiving surgery on a broken finger. It’s a massive addition to a passing game that will need to be at full power in a must-win spot against the lowly Rams as part of their path to clinching a playoff position. He’ll be worthy of a start in any remaining fantasy leagues as a solid WR2 on most rosters.
Bengals’ Tee Higgins ‘In Good Place’ After Collison With Damar Hamlin
While many NFL teams focused their energy on injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin this week, there was also support for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins had been part of a seemingly normal football collision with Hamlin that became incredibly serious when the 24-year-old fell to the turf. Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field and needed immediate CPR performed on him to restore his heartbeat.
What Bill Belichick Said About Patriots-Bills Game Uncertainty
FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots and Bills are scheduled to play Sunday in Buffalo — for now. The Week 18 matchup, which carries significant playoff implications for both teams, has been a topic of interest with Bills safety Damar Hamlin still in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Both teams, and the NFL, have behaved this week as if the game will be played as scheduled, but league executive Troy Vincent on Wednesday opened the door for a possible postponement.
