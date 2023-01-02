Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
‘I Couldn't Believe It:' Dick Butkus Recalls Chuck Hughes' Death After Damar Hamlin Collapses During NFL Game
After Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during Monday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, a flood of memories came rushing back for Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus. Butkus was on the field during an Oct. 1971 game against the Detroit Lions when wide receiver Chuck Hughes...
Three NFL Teams Look For Rare Trip to Playoffs After 2-6 Start to Season
Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams, with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 of this season, three teams that lost six of...
Why Bears Wanted to Sign Equanimeous St. Brown Contract Extension
Why Bears wanted to re-sign Equanimeous St. Brown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made their first big decision for 2023 this week when they announced a contract extension for Equanimeous St. Brown. It will be a one-year deal for St. Brown, and according to Ian Rapoport he’ll earn $1.25 million.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts ‘Trending in the Right Direction' for Sunday
Hurts ‘trending in the right direction’ for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively say Jalen Hurts is playing on Sunday against the Giants but it seems like that’s where this is heading. “It’s trending in the right direction,”...
Eagles' Miles Sanders Reflects on Miracle Conversation With Damar Hamlin
Miles Sanders reflects on miracle conversation with Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The first thing Miles Sanders said to Damar Hamlin was, “Why the bleep you scare me like that?”. They both laughed, and then Sanders repeated it: “Why the bleep you scare me like that.”...
Justin Fields' Year 2 Growth Showed Bears He's Built to Lead Them
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Bears will have plenty of time to evaluate Justin Fields' second NFL season. Right now, they are focused on Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings, which Fields will not play in after being ruled out with a strained hip. There are some incontrovertible truths...
Texans Legend Andre Johnson Honored To Be Hall Of Fame Finalist
After missing out on the opportunity last year, Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson is honored to be a finalist for the Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year.
What Are the Biggest Upsets in Sports History?
TCU looks to join list of biggest upsets in sports history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Texas Christian University, the chance at making history is at your fingertips – potentially one for the record books. The No. 3 Horned Frogs are set to take on the No. 1...
Bears Overreactions: Is Drafting C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young Out of Question?
Bears overreactions: Is drafting Young or Stroud a possibility? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The finish line is in sight for the 2022 Bears. The 3-13 Bears enter Week 18 with a realistic shot to land the No. 1 pick. If the Bears lose Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings and the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts, the Bears will be first on the clock, should they keep the pick, when the 2023 NFL Draft begins.
Examining Four Bears' 2023 NFL Draft Scenarios Entering Week 18
Examining four Bears' NFL draft scenarios entering Week 18 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There will be a lot at stake for the 3-13 Bears on Sunday when they host the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago enters the season finale with a realistic chance to land the No. 1 pick Sunday....
