Construction begins Monday in Pushmataha County
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A new construction project is set to begin Monday that will affect Indian Highway. According to the Pushmataha County District #3 Commissioners Office, Choctaw Nation funded the overlay of Indian Highway through a special grant and authorized Robinson Construction to begin work on Monday, Jan. 9.
Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department recovers thousands in stolen property
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Muscogee Nation Lighthorse Police Department served two search warrants in McIntosh County on Wednesday and recovered thousands in stolen property. Lighthorse police and Lighthorse K9s served the two warrants simultaneously in the Hanna area and confiscated five UTVs, six ATVs, four tractors, two skid steers, and two dirt bikes.
Oklahoma Dept. of Wildlife confirms mountain lion siting
LATIMER COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) confirmed a mountain lion sightings in Latimer County. ODWC says Josh Smith’s trail camera caught a picture of the mountain lion prowling his property in Latimer County the last week, which is about a two hour drive southeast of Tulsa, the last week of December. Game Warden Shane Fields confirmed the sighting at the same feeder in Smith’s pictures.
Wilburton police locate missing 31-year-old woman
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Wilburton Police Department is searching for a missing person. Police say 31-year-old Ashley Nicole Loyd was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and jeans. She has brown eyes, is five foot and six inches, and weighs approximately 180 pounds. If anyone has information on Loyd's...
Poteau animal rescue shutting down after a decade of saving animals
POTEAU, Okla. — A Poteau animal rescue is closing after a decade of service to cats and dogs in and around LeFlore County. The start of 2013 began with 3 Girls Animal Rescue pulling dogs from pounds that were set to be euthanized. A decade later, co-founder, Mitzi Burkhart, marked the anniversary by closing the doors to the shelter for good.
Woman in hospital after being beaten by Choctaw County man, police say
GRANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Choctaw County man was arrested for allegedly beating a woman so badly that she had to be care-flighted to a trauma center for her injuries. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, on Dec. 28, 2022, Delbert O’Neal Coffelt, 41, kicked, punched and used a stick or other blunt object to beat Natasha Kinslow from head to toe in a shed on the corner of Bois D’Arc and Dodd St. in Grant.
Small Town Life in Oklahoma: Rattan Township
In February, 2000, The BBC and world newspapers reported a story researched by students from Rattan public school. History students there had done a research project on the area and discovered that during World War II, 3 planes from the Royal Air Force base in Texas had crashed nearby, killing four crew members.
One Dead, Two Wounded In Idabel Restaurant Shooting
McCurtain County Deputies and Idabel Police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at the Catfish King Restaurant in Idabel. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were two 19-year-old males and one 14-year-old male. One died, and another was in critical condition and transported to another hospital. They treated the third and released. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel Police Department, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI are investigating.
Update: One Teen Dead, Two Injured In Idabel Shooting
McCurtain County Deputies and Idabel Police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning in the parking lot of David Beard’s Catfish and Steak Restaurant at 2501 Southeast Washington Street. Authorities say two groups of juveniles were fighting, and one person fired a long gun into the air. Three teens got in a vehicle and attempted to leave when the suspect then fired into the truck, killing one, seriously injuring one, and grazing another youth. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were males, two 19-year-olds and one 14-year-old. One suspect is in custody. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel PD, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI are investigating the case.
Oklahoma Teen Who Died In 2018 Honored For Organ Donation
An Oklahoma teenager who died in 2018 was honored in Monday’s Tournament of Roses Parade, for her life-giving organ donation. Morgan Flynn, who lived near Atoka, died of cystic fibrosis, despite two lung transplants that extended her life. Her corneas and heart valves were donated to others. For the...
