Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
Brad Underwood explains why Illinois hoops is struggling to start 2023
Brad Underwood explained why Illinois has struggled to begin the new year. In the 1st game of 2023, Illinois came up short to Northwestern in a 73-60 loss. That loss highlighted a need for Illinois to turn things around sooner than later. Following the loss, Underwood addressed his team’s issues...
Jim Harbaugh could face multigame suspension following NCAA investigation, per report
Jim Harbaugh has had a busy week since the Fiesta Bowl with reports and rumors linking the Michigan head coach to a potential return to the NFL. The Wolverines are also dealing with an NCAA investigation according to reports on Thursday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Mark Schlabach reported on that...
Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program
The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texas basketball fires head coach Chris Beard following felony arrest
Texas basketball — in wake of legal troubles — has fired head coach Chris Beard, the school announced Thursday. Beard was arrested on a third degree felony charge of assaulting his fiancée nearly a month ago and was suspended indefinitely without pay on Dec. 12. It seemed likely that he had coached his last game for the Longhorns and the move has finally been made official.
Damar Hamlin update: Uncle shares improvement in Bills safety's oxygen levels
Damar Hamlin has football fans everywhere praying for his recovery after his terrifying collapse on the football field Monday night. Hamlin’s uncle shared with Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network that the Buffalo Bills safety’s oxygen levels are improving. After making a tackle in the Bills’ Monday Night Football...
Damar Hamlin update: Change of mood shown around hospital following recent improvements from Bills S
Damar Hamlin’s condition seemed to take a step forward on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Coley Harvey. Harvey talked about how Hamlin’s family is feeling after some positive signs were shown. Harvey stated that Doctors ran certain tests on Hamlin to show certain levels. The doctors received some...
Joel Klatt believes youth is what makes Penn State football scary for years to come
Joel Klatt is one of the members of the sports media world that is buzzing about Penn State after its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Klatt talked about what makes the Nittany Lions so scary in the coming years on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Klatt thinks...
Iowa football: 10 burning questions as the Hawkeyes enter the offseason
Iowa ended an up-and-down 2022 season with a 21-0 shutout of Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Both teams were depleted with opt-outs — especially on offense — and the Hawks’ defense put the clamps down on the Cats. It was a nice end to a season...
Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach
Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season
Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
Filip Rebraca points to 1 teammate’s leadership as big part of 21-point comeback vs. Indiana
Filip Rebraca was part of the team that helped Iowa complete an impressive 21-point comeback to topple No. 15 Indiana on Thursday. The Hawkeyes won 91-89 at home. Through the contest a new leader emerged for the Hawkeyes on the court, as sophomore Payton Sandfort led the team with encouragement and levelheadedness.
Iowa HC Fran McCaffery discusses son Patrick's leave of absence from Hawkeyes
Fran McCaffery will always be a coach second and a father first. It’s why the latest news surrounding his son, Patrick, has rocked Iowa’s basketball program. Patrick McCaffery announced earlier this week that he would be taking a leave of absence from the program to focus on his mental health involving severe anxiety. In a penned message to the Hakweyes’ fans, Patrick McCaffery said that absence will be “indefinite” and that he’ll return “when I feel like myself.”
Kirk Ciarrocca, Minnesota OC, reportedly targeted by B1G program for same role
Kirk Ciarrocca returned to PJ Fleck’s Minnesota coaching staff in 2022. Could he be preparing to leave the Gophers for a second time?. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rutgers is “targeting” Ciarrocca to be the new OC for the Scarlet Knights. A deal is not currently complete but is expected to be finalized in the upcoming days.
Luke Fickell poaches defensive coach from Minnesota HC PJ Fleck's staff, per report
Luke Fickell is new to Wisconsin, but not the B1G. He likely knows the rich-standing and under-the-radar rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota on the football field. The 1st-year Badgers’ coach might have added a bit more fuel to the fire to next season’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. As if there wasn’t animosity between the Fickell and Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck to begin the season.
Chimdy Onoh, 4-star OT via class of 2023, reveals B1G-heavy list of finalists
Chimdy Onoh is a 4-star prospect available in the 2023 recruiting class. Though a number of prospects have already signed with their respective programs, Onoh recently dropped a list of 4 finalists. Out of the B1G, Penn State, Michigan State and Rutgers are still in the running for Onoh’s services....
Hickey: Why NCAA Tournament expansion could actually be good -- if done right
There was a collective online freakout on Tuesday when the NCAA’s Division I Transformation Committe recommended expanding postseason tournaments to include roughly 25% of participating programs. When applied to men’s basketball, this would bring more than 90 teams into the NCAA’s crown-jewel event. The mere thought of this was...
