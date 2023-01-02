ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Michigan WR announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan wide receiver Andrel Anthony Jr. announced Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal after 2 seasons in Ann Arbor. Anthony hails from “enemy territory” – East Lansing. Fittingly, he had his best game as a Wolverine against his hometown school last season. As...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Brad Underwood explains why Illinois hoops is struggling to start 2023

Brad Underwood explained why Illinois has struggled to begin the new year. In the 1st game of 2023, Illinois came up short to Northwestern in a 73-60 loss. That loss highlighted a need for Illinois to turn things around sooner than later. Following the loss, Underwood addressed his team’s issues...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Report: Illinois freshman PG, former 4-star recruit via 2022 class, leaving basketball program

The Illinois men’s basketball team reportedly had a player leave the program on Friday. The news was reported on by Ryan Evan of 200Columns. Skyy Clark joined the Fighting Illini as a 4-star PG from the 2022 class per the 247Sports Composite. Clark was the No. 6 PG and No. 9 prospect out of Florida in his class. The Montverde, Florida native is now no longer a part of the team based on Evan’s report.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
Texas basketball fires head coach Chris Beard following felony arrest

Texas basketball — in wake of legal troubles — has fired head coach Chris Beard, the school announced Thursday. Beard was arrested on a third degree felony charge of assaulting his fiancée nearly a month ago and was suspended indefinitely without pay on Dec. 12. It seemed likely that he had coached his last game for the Longhorns and the move has finally been made official.
AUSTIN, TX
Minnesota expected to hire former Gophers starter as DL coach

Minnesota is expected to hire Winston DeLattiboudere as the program’s next defensive line coach, per On3. This will be DeLattiboudere’s return to Minnesota as he was a former defensive lineman for the Golden Gophers from 2015 to 2019. DeLattiboudere, who is 24 years old, will be replacing Brick Haley as Minnesota’s defensive line coach. Haley left Minnesota for Purdue this week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Illinois DL latest to hit transfer portal following 2022 season

Another member of the Illinois program is reportedly heading for the transfer portal. This time, it is a member of the defensive front. According to reports, defensive lineman Verdis Brown is heading for the transfer portal. Brown made the switch to the defensive line in 2021 after beginning his career as an offensive lineman.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Iowa HC Fran McCaffery discusses son Patrick's leave of absence from Hawkeyes

Fran McCaffery will always be a coach second and a father first. It’s why the latest news surrounding his son, Patrick, has rocked Iowa’s basketball program. Patrick McCaffery announced earlier this week that he would be taking a leave of absence from the program to focus on his mental health involving severe anxiety. In a penned message to the Hakweyes’ fans, Patrick McCaffery said that absence will be “indefinite” and that he’ll return “when I feel like myself.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Kirk Ciarrocca, Minnesota OC, reportedly targeted by B1G program for same role

Kirk Ciarrocca returned to PJ Fleck’s Minnesota coaching staff in 2022. Could he be preparing to leave the Gophers for a second time?. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Rutgers is “targeting” Ciarrocca to be the new OC for the Scarlet Knights. A deal is not currently complete but is expected to be finalized in the upcoming days.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Luke Fickell poaches defensive coach from Minnesota HC PJ Fleck's staff, per report

Luke Fickell is new to Wisconsin, but not the B1G. He likely knows the rich-standing and under-the-radar rivalry between Wisconsin and Minnesota on the football field. The 1st-year Badgers’ coach might have added a bit more fuel to the fire to next season’s battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe. As if there wasn’t animosity between the Fickell and Gophers’ coach PJ Fleck to begin the season.
MADISON, WI
Hickey: Why NCAA Tournament expansion could actually be good -- if done right

There was a collective online freakout on Tuesday when the NCAA’s Division I Transformation Committe recommended expanding postseason tournaments to include roughly 25% of participating programs. When applied to men’s basketball, this would bring more than 90 teams into the NCAA’s crown-jewel event. The mere thought of this was...

