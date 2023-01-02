ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news

It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Miami

Explaining the NFL Playoff Seeding Tiebreakers and How They Work

Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa...
NBC Miami

Super Bowl LVII Odds Entering Week 18 of the Regular Season

Super Bowl LVII odds entering Week 18 of the regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the final games of the NFL's regular season approaching, wins and losses in the league have never seemed more irrelevant. The thoughts of players, fans and those associated with the league are...
TENNESSEE STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
NBC Miami

Eagles' Jalen Hurts ‘Trending in the Right Direction' for Sunday

Hurts ‘trending in the right direction’ for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively say Jalen Hurts is playing on Sunday against the Giants but it seems like that’s where this is heading. “It’s trending in the right direction,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Miami

History of Repeat Champions in College Football

History of repeat champions in college football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to go back-to-back. Kirby Smart’s team is in the national title game for the second straight season after defeating Ohio State in an exhilarating Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Georgia’s season will culminate with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday against TCU at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
ATHENS, GA

