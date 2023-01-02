Read full article on original website
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news
It was initially expected that Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson would miss between one and three weeks with a knee injury he sustained last month but would be ready for the NFL playoffs. But he’s now missed four straight games and has just been ruled out for his fifth. On Sunday afternoon, Baltimore Ravens head Read more... The post NFL world reacts to terrible Lamar Jackson news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Miami
Explaining the NFL Playoff Seeding Tiebreakers and How They Work
Explaining the NFL playoff seeding tiebreakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The end of the 2022 NFL regular season is finally here, but there’s still plenty of questions about the playoffs. With one game to play, only two of the 14 playoff seeds are secured – the Tampa...
NBC Miami
Super Bowl LVII Odds Entering Week 18 of the Regular Season
Super Bowl LVII odds entering Week 18 of the regular season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. With the final games of the NFL's regular season approaching, wins and losses in the league have never seemed more irrelevant. The thoughts of players, fans and those associated with the league are...
Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly
Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Reportedly in Intensive Care After Saving His Children From Drowning
Former Arkansas Razorback and NFL RB, Peyton Hillis, is reportedly being treated in intensive care after saving his kids from drowning. The news came out on social media on Thursday night. A family member of Hillis confirmed the news on Facebook. An Arkansas native, Peyton Hillis was a journeyman running...
NBC Miami
Eagles' Jalen Hurts ‘Trending in the Right Direction' for Sunday
Hurts ‘trending in the right direction’ for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni wouldn’t definitively say Jalen Hurts is playing on Sunday against the Giants but it seems like that’s where this is heading. “It’s trending in the right direction,”...
NBC Miami
History of Repeat Champions in College Football
History of repeat champions in college football originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to go back-to-back. Kirby Smart’s team is in the national title game for the second straight season after defeating Ohio State in an exhilarating Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Georgia’s season will culminate with the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday against TCU at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Rams coach Sean McVay calls TV interest 'flattering,' but insists he's not ready to make the jump
Sean McVay isn’t leaving the Los Angeles Rams for a television job. At least, not immediately. McVay, ahead of the Rams’ season finale this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, again shot down rumors that he is interested in joining a TV network as an NFL analyst next season.
Texans Legend Andre Johnson Honored To Be Hall Of Fame Finalist
After missing out on the opportunity last year, Houston Texans legend Andre Johnson is honored to be a finalist for the Hall of Fame for the second consecutive year.
