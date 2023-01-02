Read full article on original website
Janina Walsh
4d ago
I wish the Montgomery County Court would deny the approval to further residential developments in the Trappe Borough which is already completely locked and crowded in and further development of any open space will leave no open land for anyone to utilize in any manner as well as blocking out recreational space and pedestrian access to any local open public lands or parks or trails. This completely destroys the value of existing properties and surroundings, leaving less desirable living and property attractive to historical preservation and natural environmental values and conservation of the environmental assets that are left at this present time. Thank you to all who took time to read this comment.
Norristown Times Herald
Norristown council approves police consultation contract, promotes officers
NORRISTOWN – The Norristown Police Department will undergo a review of its police services after council members authorized a $72,000 consulting contract on Tuesday. The municipality entered into a $72,185 agreement with Public Safety Management, LLC, according to Municipal Administrator Crandall Jones. The five-figure contract will also cover additional travel expenses.
Department Store Chain Closing Big Location in Center City Philadelphia, PA
As the city wraps up a brutal year with rampant crime and murders, the retail woes in Philadelphia continue as another big retailer has announced they are closing a store along Market Street in Center City. Too dangerous for hoagies and coffee. Earlier this year, Wawa made headlines when they...
trentonjournal.com
Shake up at City Hall
We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
Delaware County Hopes to Move Properties From Blight to Prosperity
Blighted and abandoned properties in Delaware County could be transformed in 2023 into affordable housing, commercial development, and green space, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY. The Delaware County Redevelopment Authority is voting on policies and procedures early in the new year for a new land bank. A land bank is...
morethanthecurve.com
Commercial buildings listed for sale in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill
There are several commercial properties listed for sale in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill. Please note, that just because a building is for sale, does not mean the business or businesses operating within the building are closing. Buildings with existing leases are sold as investments all the time. Take a look.
rew-online.com
CBRE Arranges $11.6 Million Sale of Three Medical Office Buildings Totaling 57,760 SF in Broomall, PA
CBRE announced today the sale of Marple Commons, a three-building medical office park totaling 57,760 sq. ft. at 2000, 2002 and 2004 Sproul Road in Broomall, PA. Maryland-based Thomas Park Investments acquired the buildings for $11.6 million. The CBRE Capital Markets Team of Stephen Marzullo and Adam Silverman, along with...
4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
100 Acres of Chester County to Be Transformed into Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for two million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
Two Parks in Chester County Awarded $4.67 Million in Grants
Photo byChester County Parks + Preservation. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that two projects in Chester County that will provide scenic recreation parks have been awarded grants totaling $4.67 million, writes Holly Herman for Patch.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks eyes $10M “stabilization unit” on Doylestown Health campus
Among the notable new programs proposed is a stabilization unit that will offer short-term care and treatment for those suffering from substance abuse disorder, as well as “thorough assessments” to determine mental health needs. Additionally, the behavioral health center will offer 24/7 needs assessments for patients and provide...
Roosevelt Boulevard, Ending in Bucks County, to See $78 Million in Upgrades to Improve Safety
A major road that ends in Bucks County will soon see upgrades that will make driving on it much safer for all travelers. Mike DeNardo wrote about the upgrades for KYW Newsradio. Roosevelt Boulevard will soon see $78 million worth of upgrades made to the road. Ending in Bensalem, the...
Norristown Times Herald
Man admits to trafficking 36 guns in multi-county straw purchase scheme
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to operating a gun trafficking organization during which prosecutors said he purchased 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months and illegally transferred them to others using straw purchase schemes. Daniel Sharif Lucas, 23, of the 5500 block of Irving Street,...
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Restaurant growth is seen with at least five dozen restaurant projects in the region for 2023, two of...
Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO
Officials hope to announce their new pick this spring. The post Philly School District Fund starts search for new CEO appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
USPS postal worker settles allegations of pandemic unemployment fraud
A Lehigh County man has settled federal claims he improperly collected unemployment funds for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic while he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service. The 42-year-old from Center Valley agreed to pay $110,610 under a consent judgement to settle the False Claims Act allegations, U.S....
Police in Montgomery County search for missing mother after she failed to pick up son from bus stop
Jennifer Brown was last seen by a friend and business associate around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
The new Glenside Wawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawa mascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details. Wawa surprised the first 100 customers with limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” t-shirts.
morethanthecurve.com
Industrial building sold in Conshohocken
Velocity Venture Partners has acquired the former home of Find Grinding Corporation located at 241 East Elm Street in Conshohocken. According to Justin Bell of Newmark, the 27,500-square-foot industrial building will undergo a renovation and be “repositioned as a modern, functional warehouse/manufacturing space in the heart of Conshohocken.” The sale price was not announced and public property records have not yet been updated to show the transaction.
