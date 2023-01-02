ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Comments / 4

Janina Walsh
4d ago

I wish the Montgomery County Court would deny the approval to further residential developments in the Trappe Borough which is already completely locked and crowded in and further development of any open space will leave no open land for anyone to utilize in any manner as well as blocking out recreational space and pedestrian access to any local open public lands or parks or trails. This completely destroys the value of existing properties and surroundings, leaving less desirable living and property attractive to historical preservation and natural environmental values and conservation of the environmental assets that are left at this present time. Thank you to all who took time to read this comment.

Norristown Times Herald

Norristown council approves police consultation contract, promotes officers

NORRISTOWN – The Norristown Police Department will undergo a review of its police services after council members authorized a $72,000 consulting contract on Tuesday. The municipality entered into a $72,185 agreement with Public Safety Management, LLC, according to Municipal Administrator Crandall Jones. The five-figure contract will also cover additional travel expenses.
NORRISTOWN, PA
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
morethanthecurve.com

Commercial buildings listed for sale in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill

There are several commercial properties listed for sale in Conshohocken, West Conshohocken, Plymouth Meeting, and Lafayette Hill. Please note, that just because a building is for sale, does not mean the business or businesses operating within the building are closing. Buildings with existing leases are sold as investments all the time. Take a look.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
WBRE

4 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in PA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks eyes $10M “stabilization unit” on Doylestown Health campus

Among the notable new programs proposed is a stabilization unit that will offer short-term care and treatment for those suffering from substance abuse disorder, as well as “thorough assessments” to determine mental health needs. Additionally, the behavioral health center will offer 24/7 needs assessments for patients and provide...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Man admits to trafficking 36 guns in multi-county straw purchase scheme

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to operating a gun trafficking organization during which prosecutors said he purchased 36 firearms in eight counties in less than three months and illegally transferred them to others using straw purchase schemes. Daniel Sharif Lucas, 23, of the 5500 block of Irving Street,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Industrial building sold in Conshohocken

Velocity Venture Partners has acquired the former home of Find Grinding Corporation located at 241 East Elm Street in Conshohocken. According to Justin Bell of Newmark, the 27,500-square-foot industrial building will undergo a renovation and be “repositioned as a modern, functional warehouse/manufacturing space in the heart of Conshohocken.” The sale price was not announced and public property records have not yet been updated to show the transaction.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

