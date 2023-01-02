AAA on Thursday reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas at $2.841, a jump of more than 20 cents reported before Christmas.

The national average was $3.208.

Prices rose across the state, mostly dramatically. After a few weeks below $3, El Paso gas pumps were up to $3.23 on the average.

Abilene pumps generally were in the $2.80s, with an average of $2.897. The highest price was $3.19 at some stations.

San Angelo had dropped below $2.50 per gallon but was back up to $2.799, a jump of almost 31 cents.

Corpus Christi pumps rose about 27 cents to $2.73, still one of the best prices in the state.

City Latest Avg. Prev. Week Change Abilene $2.897 $2.585 +31.2¢ Amarillo $2.830 $2,555 +27.5¢ Austin $2.824 $2.576 +24.8¢ Corpus Christi $2.730 $2.463 +26.7¢ Dallas $2.889 $2.643 +24.6¢ El Paso $3.232 $2.901 +33.1¢ Fort Worth $2.887 $2,658 +22.9¢ Houston $2.781 $2,593 +18.8¢ San Angelo $2.799 $2.492 +30.7¢ San Antonio $2.795 $2.483 +31,2¢ Texarkana $2.912 $2.630 +28.2¢

Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded

Sources: Staff report, AAA

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Texas gas prices rocket upward to begin 2023