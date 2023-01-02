Texas gas prices rocket upward to begin 2023
AAA on Thursday reported the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texas at $2.841, a jump of more than 20 cents reported before Christmas.
The national average was $3.208.
Prices rose across the state, mostly dramatically. After a few weeks below $3, El Paso gas pumps were up to $3.23 on the average.
Abilene pumps generally were in the $2.80s, with an average of $2.897. The highest price was $3.19 at some stations.
San Angelo had dropped below $2.50 per gallon but was back up to $2.799, a jump of almost 31 cents.
Corpus Christi pumps rose about 27 cents to $2.73, still one of the best prices in the state.
|City
|Latest Avg.
|Prev. Week
|Change
|Abilene
|$2.897
|$2.585
|+31.2¢
|Amarillo
|$2.830
|$2,555
|+27.5¢
|Austin
|$2.824
|$2.576
|+24.8¢
|Corpus Christi
|$2.730
|$2.463
|+26.7¢
|Dallas
|$2.889
|$2.643
|+24.6¢
|El Paso
|$3.232
|$2.901
|+33.1¢
|Fort Worth
|$2.887
|$2,658
|+22.9¢
|Houston
|$2.781
|$2,593
|+18.8¢
|San Angelo
|$2.799
|$2.492
|+30.7¢
|San Antonio
|$2.795
|$2.483
|+31,2¢
|Texarkana
|$2.912
|$2.630
|+28.2¢
Prices per gallon for regular self-serve unleaded
Sources: Staff report, AAA
