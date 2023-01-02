Greenbush, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Greenbush.
The Goodridge/Grygla High School basketball team will have a game with Greenbush-Middle River High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
Goodridge/Grygla High School
Greenbush-Middle River High School
January 02, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Goodridge/Grygla High School basketball team will have a game with Greenbush-Middle River High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.
Goodridge/Grygla High School
Greenbush-Middle River High School
January 02, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
