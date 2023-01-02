You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO