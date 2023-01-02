ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

thesandpaper.net

Davis Reseated as Mayor, Battista Appointed to Council in Beach Haven

Nancy Davis was returned to the mayor’s chair at the Beach Haven Borough Council reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. Jaime Baumiller was sworn into her second four-year term while Catherine “Kitty” Snyder took the oath office for her first term. They were victorious in the November election. Snyder also replaces Baumiller as council president.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
thesandpaper.net

Man Hospitalized After Fall on Jetty Rocks While Birdwatching

An elderly male slipped and fell among the rocks of the South Jetty in Barnegat Light the morning of Jan. 4 while birdwatching, according to first responders, who said that multi-agency cooperation enabled the patient to be extricated safely and transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center for further care and diagnosis.
BARNEGAT LIGHT, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store

Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting

A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
OCEANPORT, NJ
phillypolice.com

Missing Person – Imani Dobson – From the 14th District

The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old missing person Imani Dobson. She was last seen on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., on the 18XX block of Plymouth Street. She is 5’7″, 120 lbs., thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ

You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
NEWARK, NJ
WHYY

Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?

A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Vineland man struck by train, in critical condition

A Vineland man is in critical condition after he was struck while trying to illegally cross the railroad tracks, police said. Marcelo A. Hernandez, 74, was found underneath the train at Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street at 11:17 a.m. He was conscious and alert, but suffered severe injury to his...
VINELAND, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Long Beach Woman Found

Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
LONG BEACH, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car

A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

