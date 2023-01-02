Read full article on original website
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
thesandpaper.net
Davis Reseated as Mayor, Battista Appointed to Council in Beach Haven
Nancy Davis was returned to the mayor’s chair at the Beach Haven Borough Council reorganization meeting on Jan. 3. Jaime Baumiller was sworn into her second four-year term while Catherine “Kitty” Snyder took the oath office for her first term. They were victorious in the November election. Snyder also replaces Baumiller as council president.
thesandpaper.net
Man Hospitalized After Fall on Jetty Rocks While Birdwatching
An elderly male slipped and fell among the rocks of the South Jetty in Barnegat Light the morning of Jan. 4 while birdwatching, according to first responders, who said that multi-agency cooperation enabled the patient to be extricated safely and transported to Southern Ocean Medical Center for further care and diagnosis.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot Dead in Parking Lot of Philly Dunkin' Store
Léelo en español aquí. A man was found shot dead next to a parked car in a Dunkin' parking lot off Broad Street in North Philadelphia's Logan section early Wednesday. Police officers arrived to the parking lot at North Broad Street and Wyoming Avenue around a 1 a.m. to find a man bleeding on the ground next to a car, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old girl in New Jersey
An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-month-old girl in South Jersey. New Jersey State Police say Emerie Rivera was last seen in Vineland, Cumberland County.
Homicide Investigation Underway In Monmouth County
FREEHOLD – An investigation into a fatal shooting that took place Monday in Neptune Township remains ongoing, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced on Wednesday. On Monday, January 2, 2023, members of the Neptune Township Police Department were dispatched to the 300 block of Drummond Avenue for a...
Vineland, NJ, Police: Pot-smoking Driver Hits 2 Utility Poles, Mailbox
A woman from Vineland is facing charges after a single-vehicle crash in the city Tuesday night. The Vineland Police Department says 21-year-old Dominique Johnson has been charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. The accident happened around 10:30 in the area of North Delsea and...
Jersey Shore Man, 41, Arrested In Fatal Shooting
A 41-year-old Neptune man has been arrested for the killing of a 41-year-old man in Oceanport, authorities said. Michael Westbrook, 41, of Neptune Township, was charged with one count of first-degree murder, hindering and weapons offenses in connection with the death of Amad Jones, 41, formerly of Oceanport, according to Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
phillypolice.com
Missing Person – Imani Dobson – From the 14th District
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old missing person Imani Dobson. She was last seen on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., on the 18XX block of Plymouth Street. She is 5’7″, 120 lbs., thin build, medium brown complexion, brown eyes, black hair...
A look inside this famous ‘Sopranos’ house for sale in NJ
You might walk right inside 380 Highland Ave. in Newark’s Forest Hill section and have no idea you were in the very living room where Uncle Junior shot Tony. Different furniture, a coat or two of paint, and it might not dawn on you. But hardcore “Sopranos” fans may know this house. It was here where an aging Uncle Junior lived in the Jersey-centric mob show.
Fire Kills Woman At Apartment Complex In Monmouth County
Authorities are investigating a fatal fire in Monmouth County.A woman was killed Thursday afternoon at an Aberdeen apartment complex, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office confirmed.Firefighters were called to Tree Haven III apartments at 33 Aberdeen Road at 12:15 p.m., the prosecutor and townshi…
Police Search For Missing 17-year-old Girl From Deptford, NJ
UPDATE: Police report Samantha Dippold has been located and is safe. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help locating a missing 17-year-old girl. The Deptford Township Police Department says Samantha Dippold, from the Westville Oaks section of the township, was last seen wearing,
Three indicted in fatal shooting of Mays Landing teen inside Atlantic City store
Three Atlantic City men have been indicted in the fatal shooting of a Mays Landing man inside a Pacific Avenue market last year. Malik Galloway, 31, is accused of going inside the store brandishing a gun and fatally shooting 19-year-old Malae Johnson. Malae Johnson, 19, was shot Sept. 25, inside...
Is former Philly Mayor Michael Nutter running again?
A familiar name may be joining the crowded field vying to be Philadelphia’s next mayor. Sources close to former Mayor Michael Nutter have confirmed to WHYY News that he’s been asked to consider running for a third term as mayor. The city charter limits mayors to two consecutive...
Vineland man struck by train, in critical condition
A Vineland man is in critical condition after he was struck while trying to illegally cross the railroad tracks, police said. Marcelo A. Hernandez, 74, was found underneath the train at Southwest Boulevard and Grape Street at 11:17 a.m. He was conscious and alert, but suffered severe injury to his...
Missing Long Beach Woman Found
Update:A Long Island woman who went missing has been found.Blair Paton, age 32, of Long Beach, was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6 p.m. on 101st Avenue and 126th Street in Jamaica, Queens. Her disappearance was reported to police on Saturday, Dec. 31.On Sunday afternoon, Jan. 1, Nassau County P…
Suspect wanted in deadly hit-and-run in South Jersey taken into custody
The crash happened last Thursday while 80-year-old Marjorie Straub Muller was on Stagecoach Road in Upper Township.
Parts of U.S. 1, I-95 in Bucks County to Be Reconstructed in Massive Project. Here’s What to Know
As the new year begins, two major roads that go through Bucks County are set to see a large reconstruction take place in the near future. Kenny Cooper and Emily Rizzo wrote about the reconstruction for WHYY. Both U.S. 1 and I-95 will see major reconstruction take place in 2023,...
Police release photos of ‘person of interest’ in death of woman found near busy highway on Christmas
Police are seeking help identifying a person of interest in their investigation into the death of a woman whose body was found on the shoulder of a busy highway in Mercer County on Christmas day. The West Windsor Police Department on Saturday shared a grainy photo of the person of...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Apparent Carjacking of His Muscle Car
A man was found shot on the West Philadelphia street where he lives after his muscle car was stolen during an apparent carjacking overnight. The shooting took place around 11:20 p.m. Monday along the Spring Street, near 54th Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. Léelo en español aquí....
