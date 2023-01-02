ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 5 days ago

The Arlington Heights High School soccer team will have a game with Brewer High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.

Arlington Heights High School
Brewer High School
January 02, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

CBS DFW

Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Jan. 2 morning forecast

There is a chance you could could see severe storms in North Texas today. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews breaks down when the chances will be the highest and the type of storms that we could see.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police: 1 dead after shooting outside Dick's Sporting Goods in Alliance

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person has died after a shooting outside the Dick's Sporting Goods store in Alliance, Fort Worth police say.The incident started as a hit-and-run at the Olive Garden nearby. The suspected shooter followed the victim before both stopped in front of Dick's Sporting Goods and exchanged gunfire, police say. Two cars with damage to the front ends were seen outside the front of the store with stuff strung out in between them.The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.According to police, the suspect has been identified. No arrests have been made.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Severe storms possible in North Texas Monday

DALLAS - The new year will start off with some possible strong to severe storms in North Texas. According to the FOX 4 Weather team, there is a 70% chance of rain on Monday. The storms will likely develop after midday through the late afternoon hours. The areas along and...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Suspect Leads Officers On Chase, Crashes Into Buc-ee’s

Authorities say they arrested a man for allegedly stealing a car after a mental evaluation at Methodist Medical Center in Richardson. Rockwall County Deputies later located the vehicle in Rowlett but lost it and found it in Fate. DPS then joined the chase on I-30. The suspect drove into the Buc-ee’s parking lot in Royse City and then crashed into the building at the front entrance. The suspect tried to run away through the store but was captured and transported to Greenville for a further mental evaluation. There were no injuries in the incident.
ROYSE CITY, TX
fox4news.com

One killed in shooting outside of popular Fort Worth bar

FORT WORTH, Texas - A man is dead after an overnight shooting in a popular Fort Worth bar area. Around 1:10 a.m. police were called to the intersection of Bledsoe Street and Currie Drive near the El Chingon Bar, not far from West 7th Street, after a man was shot in the back.
FORT WORTH, TX
