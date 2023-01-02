ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentfield, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The San Rafael High School soccer team will have a game with Marin Catholic High School on January 02, 2023, 15:15:00.

San Rafael High School
Marin Catholic High School
January 02, 2023
15:15:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

