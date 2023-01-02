Cleburne, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Cleburne.
The Arlington High School soccer team will have a game with Cleburne High School on January 02, 2023, 08:00:00.
Arlington High School
Cleburne High School
January 02, 2023
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
The Arlington High School soccer team will have a game with Cleburne High School on January 02, 2023, 10:00:00.
Arlington High School
Cleburne High School
January 02, 2023
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
