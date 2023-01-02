ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleburne, TX

Cleburne, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Cleburne.

The Arlington High School soccer team will have a game with Cleburne High School on January 02, 2023, 08:00:00.

Arlington High School
Cleburne High School
January 02, 2023
08:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Arlington High School soccer team will have a game with Cleburne High School on January 02, 2023, 10:00:00.

Arlington High School
Cleburne High School
January 02, 2023
10:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

fox4news.com

Dallas weather: Jan. 2 morning forecast

There is a chance you could could see severe storms in North Texas today. FOX 4 meteorologist Evan Andrews breaks down when the chances will be the highest and the type of storms that we could see.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood leaves 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a shooting in a west Fort Worth neighborhood.The call came in just after 7:45 p.m. on Panay Way Drive located just west of I-35 and Westpoint Boulevard. Police say when they arrived at the scene, there were three victims.There is no word yet on the cause.We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Random gunfire injures 1 in Fort Worth, hits Arlington home

FORT WORTH, Texas - At least one person was injured in North Texas because of celebratory gunfire. Fort Worth police responded to a call about a person being shot about 15 minutes after midnight on New Year’s Day. The injured person was struck by a bullet that fell from...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Arlington homeowners want answers after 200 homes left without gas, heat in cold snap

Nikkie Hunter, council member for Arlington's District 3, said she's finalizing plans for a town hall in early February at the Bob Duncan Center, 2800 S. Center St. Hunter said she hopes Atmos Energy can provide answers to residents in three neighborhoods — Deer Valley, Glenn Meadows and La Frontera — after they were left without natural gas pressure for days, or a clear picture of the fixes Atmos was supposed to make after the February 2021 winter freeze.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox44news.com

Ascension Providence Waco announces first baby of 2023

Waco (FOX 44) — Ascension Providence Waco announced its first birth of 2023 took place Sunday at 6:49 a.m. The baby’s name is Emmitt Wayne Smith, and he weighed 6lbs, 8 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. The parents are Taylor and Caleb Morwitz. This is their...
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

2 arrested in connection to robbery, shooting at Arlington apartments

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Arlington police arrested two 19-year-olds in connection to a shooting Jan. 2 at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Forest Hollow Lane.Arlington spokesman Tim Ciesco said the 37-year-old victim was shot multiple times but is expected to survive. Both suspects, Zahrek Patton and Kelton Ingram remain in-custody. Patton was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading and aggravated robbery. Ingram was charged with evading and aggravated Robbery. Ciesco said another individual inside the apartment had some outstanding warrants and was arrested on those as well. Several officers were already nearby the apartment doing follow up...
ARLINGTON, TX
Ash Jurberg

The 5 highest rated breakfast tacos in Dallas. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Dallas, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in Dallas. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
ARLINGTON, TX
Trisha Faye

History Uncovered: Bonnie and Clyde in Our Backyard

Memorial in Southlake, Texas, on Dove Road just north of Highway 114, paying tribute to the police officers killed on Easter Day in 1934.Photo byTrisha Faye. In the early 1930s, two Texas natives spread a crime spree across several states – Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Iowa. Most of the criminal activity was robberies, mostly at banks, small stores, and funeral homes. Unfortunately, the gun battles that often occurred during the robberies escalated to murder.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

FedEx Truck Driver Killed in Crash on LBJ Freeway in North Dallas

The driver of a FedEx 18-wheeler died in a crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 635 in North Dallas, authorities say. It happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. along the eastbound LBJ Freeway near Hillcrest Road. A Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman said several vehicles were reportedly involved, including a FedEx tractor-trailer that was left overturned.
DALLAS, TX
dfwscanner.net

Fort Worth PD investigating a death on W. Vickery Blvd

The Fort Worth Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man near the 7100 block of W. Vickery Blvd. At 7:21am Thursday morning, Fort Worth police were initially dispatched to an auto pedestrian crash at the given location. First arriving officers located the victim approximately 30 feet off the roadway.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Truck drives through Fort Worth couple’s home

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are trying to find two suspects after the truck they were in plowed through a couple’s living room. It happened early Sunday morning as Michael Garcia and his girlfriend were drifting off to sleep after celebrating the new year. "Only thing I...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

12-year-old boy injured by gunfire while watching fireworks in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A young boy will spend the first day of 2023 in the hospital recovering from a bullet wound he received while watching fireworks.Arlington police said that at about 12:20 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers were called out to a home in the 200 block of Roberts Cir. to investigate a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found that a 12-year-old boy had been hit by a bullet. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.The boy's family members told police that everyone had gone outside to watch fireworks nearby when the child began complaining that something had hit him. Police said they are not yet sure where the shot came from. Their investigation is ongoing.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

1 killed, 1 injured when car drives off I-30 in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead in a crash that shut down part of Interstate 30 for several hours in Arlington Sunday night. Police said a car went off the roadway in the westbound lanes of the highway near Fielder Road. It went down an embankment and into the...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fiery Crash Closes Central Expressway Early Monday Morning

A fiery crash closed U.S. Highway 75 at Mockingbird Lane early Monday morning. The southbound lanes of Central Expressway were closed just after 4 a.m. when a crash involving a car and a pickup truck. The truck crashed into the lane divider and burst into flames. The driver of the...
PLANO, TX
