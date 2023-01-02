ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lone Tree, IA

Lone Tree, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lone Tree.

The English Valleys High School basketball team will have a game with Lone Tree High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.

English Valleys High School
Lone Tree High School
January 02, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The English Valleys High School basketball team will have a game with Lone Tree High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.

English Valleys High School
Lone Tree High School
January 02, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

