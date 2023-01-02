Lone Tree, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Lone Tree.
The English Valleys High School basketball team will have a game with Lone Tree High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
English Valleys High School
Lone Tree High School
January 02, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The English Valleys High School basketball team will have a game with Lone Tree High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.
English Valleys High School
Lone Tree High School
January 02, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
