Topeka, KS

Topeka, January 03 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 5 days ago

The Seaman High School soccer team will have a game with Topeka High School on January 02, 2023, 16:15:00.

Seaman High School
Topeka High School
January 02, 2023
16:15:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

KSN News

Powerball $92 million jackpot claimed in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After more than a month of waiting, a winning Powerball jackpot prize has been claimed by a local Kansas resident. The Kansas Lottery said that a person living in Johnson County claimed the ticket anonymously. The winner waited 47 days to claim the prize money after the $92,900,000 jackpot was hit […]
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Car sheared in half after speeding driver crashes into electrical poles in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A car was sheared in half after the speeding driver hit multiple electrical poles in the area of 21st and Prospect, leading to a power outage. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said their investigation found that a gold Chevrolet Impala was going north on Prospect Avenue at “an extremely high rate of speed” at 4:23 p.m. Monday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Woman injured in Topeka house fire dies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A young woman critically injured in a Dec. 26 house fire has passed away from her injuries. The family of Shantell Spranger, 20, told 13 NEWS she died Monday morning, Jan. 2, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City. She spent the past week in the hospital’s burn unit.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
inkansascity.com

Coming Soon! The Most Anticipated Restaurant and Bar Openings of 2023

This year, small is the new big, as restaurant and bar owners are opening tiny spaces that they hope will cost less but earn more. The smaller the space, the more personal the experience is for both the restaurant and the guest. The stories behind some of these new locations feels tied to a more emotional place than ever before, as chefs and bartenders are taking nothing for granted after what they have been though with the pandemic. Many are looking for opportunities for connection by creating culinary experiences that encourage one-on-one interaction either between guests or between the guest and the chef, bartender, or service professional.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Walmart, Gov. Kelly respond to over-tax in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Multiple customers claimed they were overtaxed earlier this week after visiting their local Walmart. On Wednesday, Walmart and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly responded. Walmart issued this statement: “On January 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, […]
TOPEKA, KS
KWCH.com

KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
KIOWA COUNTY, KS
WIBW

GoFundMe created for victim of fatal Jefferson Co. house fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A GoFundMe has been created to help pay for the funeral expenses of a man who was found dead the morning after a December house fire. Angela Michelle, sister of Jesse Smith, the man who perished in a tragic Ozawkie house fire on Dec. 19, says she has started a GoFundMe to help pay to lay her brother to rest.
OZAWKIE, KS
KSNT News

‘We got taxed twice’: What’s up with the Walmart tax in Topeka?

Editor’s Note: Walmart provided 27 News this statement on January 4: “On Jan. 1, after the reduced state sales tax rate on food items went into effect in Kansas, some customers were mistakenly charged the higher, outdated rate, along with the new rate. The issue has been resolved, and we apologize for any inconvenience. Customers seeking […]
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after accidental gunshot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man suffered critical injuries in an accidental shooting Monday morning in East Topeka, police said. The shooting was reported around 9:40 a.m. in the 400 block of S.E. Leland. Police officials told 13 NEWS the victim was shot in the chest and was transported to...
TOPEKA, KS
Oxygen

Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
TOPEKA, KS
