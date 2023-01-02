ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, IA

Cherokee, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Cherokee.

The Emmetsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Washington High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.

Emmetsburg High School
Cherokee Washington High School
January 02, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Emmetsburg High School basketball team will have a game with Cherokee Washington High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.

Emmetsburg High School
Cherokee Washington High School
January 02, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Local 4 WHBF

Hawkeyes land former 4-star QB in transfer portal

QB U? Just joking — sort of. But, the Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback room just got a wee bit bigger. Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe’a Hill announced on social media that is transferring to Iowa. Hill was a 2021 commit, but has been intending to transfer for months following Paul Chryst’s firing, and committed to Fordham in […]
IOWA CITY, IA
Q98.5

At Least 10 Additional Sonic Drive-In Locations Planned for Iowa

2023 marks the 60th year of the restaurant chain that would become Sonic and its resurgence in Iowa is on its way. If you've lived in eastern Iowa for more than a decade, you undoubtedly remember there were a number of Sonic Drive-In locations in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, and Coralville. According to the Gazette, those all closed in late 2011.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, January 4th, 2023

(Burlington) -- The 400 union workers who've been on strike at the C-N-H plant in Burlington will be voting on a contract offer soon. The United Auto Workers describes the proposal as the company's "upgraded last, best and final offer." The strike at the plant, which makes Case I-H and New Holland equipment, has entered its eighth month. This is the first time the U-A-W has brought an offer up for a vote, but the union isn't saying whether it recommends the contract offer be ratified. Striking workers have been seeking better pay and health care benefits as well as more flexibility in scheduling time off.
IOWA STATE
kicdam.com

Driver Escapes Injury in Semi Rollover Near Royal

Royal, IA (KICD)– A Texas man escaped injury following a semi crash in Clay County Wednesday morning. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 3900 mile of 130th Avenue, about three miles northwest of Royal, around 11:45 where the truck pulling a tanker trailer driven by 59-year-old Randolph Huffman was found to have left the road and rolled onto its side in the ditch.
ROYAL, IA
KBUR

Washington, Iowa man arrested for DUI, reckless driving

Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Washington, Iowa man for DUI and Reckless Driving. According to a news release on Sunday, January 1st, at about 12:32 AM the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a wrong-way driver going eastbound on the westbound lanes of Highway 34 near mile marker 229.
WASHINGTON, IA
KEYC

The first winter storm of 2023 arriving today into Wednesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A winter storm will impact the region today into early Wednesday. The arriving winter storm will produce multiple types of precipitation including snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain. All forms of precipitation will cause impacts on travel and daily life. The low associated with this winter storm is currently situated near Colorado and will lift north and east over the next 24 to 36 hours driving in plenty of moisture from the south. Precipitation will start this afternoon into this evening as light snow. As the low gets closer tonight, warmer air aloft will produce a wintery mix for areas south and east of a line from Mankato down through Worthington with all snow north and west of the line.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow

A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
MANKATO, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Iowa Woman Believed To Be Oldest In U.S. Dies At 115 Years Old

LAKE CITY, Iowa (AP) – An Iowa woman who was believed to be the oldest living person in the U.S. has died at the age of 115. Lampe & Powers Funeral Home in Lake City confirms that Bessie Laurena Hendricks, of Lake City, died Tuesday at the Shady Oaks Care Center. Hendricks celebrated her 115th birthday at the home on Nov. 7 and was listed last year by the Los Angeles-based Gerontology Research Group as the country’s oldest living person until her death.
LAKE CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

DNR stocking trout this month

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will stock rainbow trout in five urban lakes and ponds this month for anglers who enjoy winter fishing. Mike Steuck, the DNR’s regional fisheries supervisor for northeast Iowa, says trout get stressed in warmer water and can even die if the temperature is too high. “They don’t like temperatures higher than 70,” Steuck says. “So they’ll quit feeding. They act a little funny and they try and seek out colder water sources.”
IOWA STATE
hot967.fm

MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised

MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
WATONWAN COUNTY, MN
Q98.5

Beloved Cedar Valley Business Owner Passes Away

Hurts Donut in Cedar Falls quickly became a local favorite in the Cedar Valley. Between their fun, unique donut styles and flavors, friendly customer service, and easily accessed location on Main Street, folks all over the area came to their storefront to purchase their delicious sweet treats. As the business...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
kicdam.com

Spencer Hospital’s First Baby of 2023 Arrives Following Three-Way Race

Spencer, IA (KICD)– It was a close race, but a winner has been decided for the title of Spencer Hospital’s first baby of 2023. New Year’s Day was quiet but by the early morning hours of January 2nd, hospital staff were assisting three expectant mothers all in active labor.
KCRG.com

Freezing rain threat north Monday into Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to the central United States on Monday into Tuesday, with freezing rain likely on the edge between colder and warmer air. A few winter weather alerts are in effect for parts of the KCRG-TV9 viewing area for...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge

Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
ORANGE CITY, IA
