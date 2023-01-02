ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Mansfield.

The Keller Central High School soccer team will have a game with Mansfield High School on January 02, 2023, 11:00:00.

Keller Central High School
Mansfield High School
January 02, 2023
11:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Keller Central High School soccer team will have a game with Mansfield High School on January 02, 2023, 13:00:00.

Keller Central High School
Mansfield High School
January 02, 2023
13:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

