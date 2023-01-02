ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Scottsboro.

The Athens Bible School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.

Athens Bible School
Skyline High School
January 02, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Athens Bible School basketball team will have a game with Skyline High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.

Athens Bible School
Skyline High School
January 02, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

