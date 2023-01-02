ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coppell, TX

Denton, January 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 5 days ago

The Coppell High School soccer team will have a game with Guyer High School on January 02, 2023, 15:45:00.

Coppell High School
Guyer High School
January 02, 2023
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

