MINOT, ND (KXNET) — An officer with the Minot Police Department has died by what appears to be a self-inflicted wound. According to Minot Police, they requested the assistance of McHenry County Sheriff’s Office in locating an off-duty police officer late in the evening on Wednesday. Deputies with McHenry county located 37-year-old Master Officer Patrick […]

MINOT, ND ・ 7 DAYS AGO