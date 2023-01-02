ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon, IL

Glen Carbon, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Glen Carbon.

The Staunton High School basketball team will have a game with Father McGivney Catholic School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.

Staunton High School
Father McGivney Catholic School
January 02, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Staunton High School basketball team will have a game with Father McGivney Catholic School on January 02, 2023, 17:00:00.

Staunton High School
Father McGivney Catholic School
January 02, 2023
17:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
advantagenews.com

Major Case Squad activated in Madison County

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated following a deadly shooting in Collinsville on Sunday afternoon. The male victim was located by police after they received a 9-1-1 call about a shooting victim inside a vehicle in the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue. The man later died at a St. Louis hospital.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Severe weather is likely south of St. Louis tonight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thunderstorms are likely this evening and tonight. A few strong to severe storms are possible, mainly south of I-70. The region of greatest risk is south of St. Louis. A strong weather system is charging across the Midwest today and tomorrow. Clouds, fog, and drizzle will be the story during the […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Charges filed in Collinsville murder

Charges have been filed against two men in the Sunday killing of a Collinsville teen. 18-year-old Albert Campos and 26-year-old Matias L. Herrera, both of Collinsville, are each charged with 2 counts First Degree Murder in the killing of 18-year-old Miguel Villegas De-Santiago. In addition, Campos is charged with 2...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
lutheranmuseum.com

Granite City Steel Worker

Today, you will be reading another one of those stories in which the two people getting married come from opposite sides of the Mississippi River. The two surnames that are united in this marriage are ones that over the years had been found both in Altenburg, Missouri and Jacob, Illinois. The starting point for this post is the birthday of a girl in Altenburg.
GRANITE CITY, IL
FOX2now.com

18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon

The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. The victim was identified as Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois. Rethinking Retirement: How healthcare can effect …. How healthcare can effect you before retirement. Belleville Humane Soicety displays dog looking for …. Belleville Humane Soicety displays...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

Automotive group founder, Frank Bommarito, passes away at 88

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Frank Bommarito, the man who founded one of St. Louis’s most successful car dealerships, passed away on January 1st in Naples, Florida at the age of 88. He was the founder of the Bommarito Automotive Group and opened his first dealership in 1971, eventually owning several dealerships across the St. Louis […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy