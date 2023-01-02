ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corbett, OR

Corbett, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Corbett.

The The Dalles High School basketball team will have a game with Corbett High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.

The Dalles High School
Corbett High School
January 02, 2023
16:00:00
Sophomore Boys Basketball

The Portland Christian High School basketball team will have a game with Corbett High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.

Portland Christian High School
Corbett High School
January 02, 2023
17:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

5 Best Places to Buy a House in Oregon

Oregon real estate prices have skyrocketed over the past decade. Home prices in Oregon have increased nearly 20% over the past year, with a typical home price of $509,539. Rents in mid-sized cities like Salem are up 18%. According to Beaverton real estate agents, this is mainly due to continued population growth and increased demand in metropolitan and suburban areas. New residents are drawn to Oregon’s natural beauty, from its extensive hiking trails to its rocky Pacific coast. Oregon is home to world-class technology and apparel companies such as Intel and Nike, and employees from around the world live and work here. Oregon’s five most populous cities were evaluated to find the best Oregon real estate market investment opportunities. The following indicators were considered:
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
OREGON STATE
Channel 6000

Rain for Portland, snow in the Gorge and bomb cyclone at sea

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Most of the day Tuesday is dry in Portland except in the early morning and evening. It’s a mostly rainy, gusty week with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s to the mid 50s. Meanwhile, the Columbia River Gorge may encounter a freezing rain and...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

'This is crazy!': Woodburn gas station charging drivers $6.69 for unleaded

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Arco am/pm in Woodburn is charging $6.69 per gallon for regular unleaded, roughly three dollars more than the statewide average. “This is crazy. This is absolutely crazy,” explained Chris Lemieux, who had no idea how much he was paying for gasoline until it was too late. Lemieux’s $90 fill-up at the Arco in Woodburn on Monday was nearly double what he normally pays for gas.
WOODBURN, OR
Channel 6000

Weak system off Oregon coast moves inland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some of you in the Willamette Valley are waking up to fog and low clouds as the airmass over us is very stable with little to no wind. The rest of the day should remain dry. By later Monday night, a weak weather system off...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Charles Williams, convicted of 2 murders in 1973, dies at Oregon State Penitentiary

Charles Williams, 82, died Saturday morning in the infirmary while on hospice care at the Oregon State Penitentiary, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. Williams was serving a life sentence after pleading guilty to two counts of murder in July 1973, when he was 32 years old. He was convicted of murdering Vicki Lynn Trent, 20, and Miller Green Jr., 20, who were shot to death in Portland’s Forest Park in September 1972. Little Joe Bell Jr., 23, who was Trent’s boyfriend, was also shot but did not die.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Woman assaulted while jogging at Salem park, suspect arrested

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman in a popular south Salem park Monday afternoon, according to Salem Police Department. A woman was running on a path through Minto-Brown Island park at about 5:20 p.m. when a man started to follow her. When she tried to take a different path because of the high water, the man grabbed her by the throat and started pulling her away. She fought him off and was able to get away to a safe location where she called 911.
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

Police identify elderly couple killed in NE Portland murder-suicide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Police identified the man and woman shot in a home in Northeast Portland on December 10. Officers arrived at the 3600 block of Northeast Alameda Street to find the man and woman dead. A medical examiner determined that the deaths were a murder-suicide. The woman,...
PORTLAND, OR
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy