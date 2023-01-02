Bethalto, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bethalto.
The Central High School - Breese basketball team will have a game with Civic Memorial High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Central High School - Breese basketball team will have a game with Civic Memorial High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.
Varsity Girls Basketball
