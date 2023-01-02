ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethalto, IL

Bethalto, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bethalto.

The Central High School - Breese basketball team will have a game with Civic Memorial High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.

Central High School - Breese
Civic Memorial High School
January 02, 2023
16:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

The Central High School - Breese basketball team will have a game with Civic Memorial High School on January 02, 2023, 17:30:00.

Central High School - Breese
Civic Memorial High School
January 02, 2023
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy