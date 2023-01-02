Jefferson, January 03 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Jefferson.

The Webster City High School basketball team will have a game with Greene County High School on January 02, 2023, 16:00:00.

Webster City High School
Greene County High School
January 02, 2023
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Webster City High School basketball team will have a game with Greene County High School on January 02, 2023, 17:15:00.

Webster City High School
Greene County High School
January 02, 2023
17:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

