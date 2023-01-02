Cullom, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Kendall County Sheriff's deputies made several arrests for DUI and obstructing officers early in the morning on New Year's Day. 28-year-old Marissa L. Freeman, of Aurora, was arrested just after 4:30 Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Baseline Road. She's charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, and obstructing a police officer. A passenger in the vehicle 26-year-old Alessia Davila, of Aurora, was also arrested and charged with possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer. Both were taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
