Downs, IL

Downs, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Tremont High School basketball team will have a game with Tri-Valley High School on January 02, 2023, 15:30:00.

Tremont High School
Tri-Valley High School
January 02, 2023
15:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Effingham Radio

Tornadoes Cause Damage In Central Illinois

Cleanup is underway after tornadoes hit Central Illinois. Multiple funnel clouds touched down yesterday. Strong winds damaged the old Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in Decatur and multiple power lines were down near 22nd St and East Garfield. A grain bin was also damaged on Highway 51 near Maroa. There is no word of any injuries.
DECATUR, IL
freedom929.com

THURSDAY’S HEADLINES (1/5/23)

(SPRINGFIELD) The National Weather Service has confirmed at least six tornadoes touched down this past Tuesday night in central Illinois, five of which occurred in and around the City of Decatur in Macon County, while the sixth twister touched down near Gibson City in Ford County. Scattered damage has been reported both both areas. The NWS says the six confirmed tornadoes were the most produced by a January severe weather outbreak since eight funnel clouds were reported on January 7th thirty-four (34) years ago, back in 1989.
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Maroa houses damaged from tornado

MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up.  “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again.   Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
MAROA, IL
WCIA

Lotto Roundup: Illinois Lottery winners in 2022

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Some Illinoisians walked away with millions of dollars in 2022, thanks to winning tickets from the Illinois lottery. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket in November. The player matched all five of those numbers and won $550,000. Illinois Lottery said...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Tornado tears through farms near Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The National Weather Service confirmed on Wednesday that a part of Ford County southeast of Gibson City was hit by a tornado Tuesday night. Two farmsteads were hit by the tornado, which uprooted trees, damaged the homes and destroyed one outbuilding and farm equipment. The force of the tornado was […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
25newsnow.com

1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Tornado destroys silo, throws debris onto US-51 near Maroa

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — As severe weather and tornado warnings popped up throughout Central Illinois, our Weather Team has been on scene in Macon County to survey the damage. After spotting a tornado near Maroa earlier today, Jacob Dickey drove through the Maroa area on U.S. 51 with the Stormtracker, seeing damage and debris […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

One new restaurant, two locations coming to Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Some people are eagerly awaiting a new restaurant with two locations in the same city. Champaign is soon to be home to not one, but two Raising Cane’s. One of them is going to be at the old Applebee’s location on north Prospect. The other is going to in the center […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign police respond to overnight shooting, third incident since new year

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning which left one person with a life-threatening gunshot injury. Champaign Police responded just before 2 a.m. to an argument near the corner of Walingford and Neil St. between neighbors that escalated to one neighbor, a 40-year-old man, being shot in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Man shot in Champaign Sunday morning

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who shot someone early Sunday morning in Champaign. Champaign County Sheriff's deputies were called to Carle Foundation Hospital around 5 a.m. for a 30-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen and pelvis, the News Gazette reports. Friends drove...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
TREMONT, IL
WCIA

Shots fired in Champaign on New Year’s Day

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of shots fired early Sunday morning. Champaign Lt. Ben Newell said officers arrived on the scene at the 1400 block of Holly Hill Dr. where they located evidence of gunfire, including multiple shell casings in the street. Officers then examined the scene for […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1470 WMBD

Shots ring out early on New Year’s Day in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police responded to a pair of shooting incidents early on New Year’s Day. PPD says at approximately 12:52 a.m., officers were called to the area of N. Prospect Road and E. Richwoods Boulevard on reports of shots fired. Police discovered a party where a...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

ISP announces Macon Co. occupant restraint enforcement results

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police District 10 Commander Bryan Pruitt announced the results of the Macon County Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols, funded through IDOT. Violations in December include 19 safety belt citations, one child restraint citation, 36 total citations, and 0 written warnings. Most motorists know safety belts save lives, but ISP […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

U of I Police responded to campus robbery

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police responded to a robbery on campus. Police said a man reported that he was walking near the C-9 parking lot on E. Chalmers St. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other. One of the men mistakenly thought […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
ILLINOIS STATE
newschannel20.com

Three vehicle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This crash had nothing to do earlier with our previous post about the Cracker Barrel chase crash. We were given the wrong information from the police. According to Springfield Police Commander Sara Pickford, a three-vehicle crash happened on 6th street on Monday just before 9...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Springfield’s New Year’s baby

Springfield’s first baby of the New Year was born at 1:53 a.m. at HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital. Born to Madison Miller and Kaleb Cloyd of Litchfield, Oliver Lee Scott Cloyd weighed in at 6 pounds, 3 ounces and measured 19 inches long. Oliver is the first child for Miller and Cloyd.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
