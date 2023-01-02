ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle, MO

Belle, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The St. James High School basketball team will have a game with Belle High School on January 02, 2023, 15:30:00.

St. James High School
Belle High School
January 02, 2023
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Three-vehicle crash near Jefferson City's Country Club sends two to the hospital

Four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash near the Jefferson City Country Club. The Jefferson City Police Department reports Dennis Seidner, 72, of Jefferson City, was driving on South Country Club Drive Tuesday afternoon when he attempted to make a left-hand turn in front of two-oncoming vehicles at Horner Road. Police say both oncoming drivers struck Seidner’s SUV in the passenger side causing heavy damage.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) One of the two men convicted for the murder of a Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor is set to be released on parole next week. Charles Erickson is scheduled for release from the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison after confessing to the murder of The post Man accused of murdering sports editor to be released on parole Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
WGN Radio

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could be bring half-a-million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” and is planned for the community of Osage Beach. A press release about […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
kwos.com

Columbia’s Golden Corral remains closed, after blaze

Columbia fire investigators say the New Year’s Eve blaze that caused extensive roof damage to the Golden Corral on Clark lane originated from inside the building. While a specific cause remains under investigation, Columbia firefighters say damage is estimated at 250-thousand dollars. Saturday night’s fire began at about 10:30, and firefighters reported significant smoke and high heat conditions on the roof.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Emergency crews are responding to a crash Thursday morning at the Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City. Law enforcement agencies alerted drivers about possible delays in the westbound lanes around 7:45 a.m. JeffCity/ColeCounty Urgent Alert: Traffic is delayed in the area of Missouri River Bridge, westbound lanes due to an accident, The post Crews respond to crash at Missouri River bridge in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Travel Maven

This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Missouri

While Missouri is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Phelps County along I-44 in central Missouri. Keep reading to learn more.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Double shooting in Franklin County leaves two dead

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man and a woman were killed in a double shooting in Franklin County on Wednesday. A call came in to police around 7:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of Spring Valley Road north of Pacific saying two people had been shot outside. Ronald Cline Jr., who went by “Ronnie” and was 39, was pronounced dead. 34-year-old Leslie Barstow was taken to the hospital by EMS and later pronounced dead.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Osage Beach man drowns at Lake of the Ozarks

An Osage Beach man drowns at the Lake of the Ozarks in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Dean Guiducci, 69, fell off his dock and into the lake on the afternoon of December 22. The incident occurred at the 20 mile mark of the Osage arm of the lake. Guiducci was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into classroom at East Elementary

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A homeless man faces several charges after police say he broke into a school classroom trailer. Tarrance Woods, 37, is charged with second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, making a false report and second-degree property damage. Woods is being held without bond at the Cole The post Man faces several charges after allegedly breaking into classroom at East Elementary appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KRMS Radio

City of Camdenton Likely to Cut Ties With Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group

The City of Camdenton could soon be cutting ties with the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group. That’s according to information expected to be considered during the next board of aldermen meeting on Tuesday. In a report to the board, it’s noted that LANEG (lah-neg) did not keep records for activities within individual cities and, upon further review, was responsible for only one drug-related case within the city over the past year.
CAMDENTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Linn Creek man who is accused of multiple driving while intoxicated charges was arrested and posted a $150,000 bond on Thursday. Steven Vonderschmidt, 51, was charged with DWI - causing the death of another and DWI - causing personal injury. A court date has not been listed yet, according to The post Man accused in fatal DWI crash posts bond, son also arrested while trying to pick up father appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections

Pulaski County Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman reports that 34 offenders were sent to the Department of Corrections after recent Circuit Court proceedings. Kara Yowell of Camdenton violated the terms and conditions of her parole for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced Yowell to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. James Lawson of Lebanon failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for resisting arrest and was sentenced to four years of prison time. William Halter of Dixon violated his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Beger sent him as well to serve four years in the Department of Corrections. And, Bradley Southard of Mount Vernon violated the terms of his probation, and Judge Beger sentenced Southard to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. Steven Dillon of Eureka failed to adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge John Beger sentenced him to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. Earl Wieprecht the Third of St. Robert violated the terms of his probation for possession of a controlled substance. Judge Beger revoked his probation and sentenced Weprecht to serve 5 years in the D-O-C. James Wall of Dixon violated the terms of his probation for domestic assault in the third degree. Judge Bill Hickle sentenced Wall to 4 years in the Department of Corrections. And, Gary Chapman of Dixon did not adhere to the terms and conditions of his probation for the fraudulent use of a credit device. Judge Beger sentenced Chapman to 2 years in the Department of Corrections.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens. With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired. Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security The post Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SAINT JAMES, MO
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy