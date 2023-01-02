Woodstock, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Former Madison sherrif candidate died Christmas Eve
Tears flowed Saturday afternoon in Ruckersville as the
Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) performed the End of Watch radio
call for Lonnie Edgar Tuthill Jr., an investigator who died Christmas Eve after
suffering a heart attack earlier that week.
The GCSO dispatcher announced that "All units hold traffic…
This is the last call for Investigator Lonnie E. Tuthill Jr.,” who joined the
Albemarle County Police Department on September 1, 1988, retiring as a Master
Police Officer on February 1, 2014. She added he joined GCSO as an investigator
and evidence inventory technician three weeks later, working until his death.
Hitting tones, the dispatcher...
