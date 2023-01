ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) --On Sunday, Albemarle County and Charlottesvilleโ€™s plastic bag taxes go into effect. Stores that offer plastic bags at checkout may still use them, but customers will need to pay five cents for each bag they use. The money from this new tax will go...

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA ใƒป 7 DAYS AGO