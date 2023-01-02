ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, IN

Hanover, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Christian Academy Of Indiana basketball team will have a game with Southwestern High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.

Christian Academy Of Indiana
Southwestern High School
January 02, 2023
15:00:00
Middle School Girls Basketball

wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?

The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants

I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
korncountry.com

Columbus police officer rejoins department

COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) welcomed back a former member of the force after he was sworn in by Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop on Tuesday morning. John Searle (CPD #195) is a graduate of the University of Akron where he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Emergency Management. He was previously a Columbus police officer from 2006 to 2016 and was also the department’s K-9 handler before returning to Ohio to continue his law enforcement career seven years ago.
COLUMBUS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, 2 arrested in fatal shooting at southern Indiana business

MADISON, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating the death of a Madison man who was fatally shot outside of a business in southern Indiana Thursday morning. Around 10:30 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North just west of U.S. 421. That is Madison Precision Products, an aluminum diecast company for engine parts.
MADISON, IN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant

Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 am when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.When officers arrived they found 34-year-old Justin Hall of Madison, Indiana dead in the parking lot. The two men being charged, Christian Kennedy, 21, and Matthew Redd, 36, were still on the scene and immediately detained, according to police. Police said that all three men had arrived to the parking lot where the shooting happened just prior. They then became involved in an altercation that led to Hall being shot and killed, police said. Investigators said they do not believe the incident was related to the business, Madison Precision, and that it was not random. They said there is no threat to the public. Kennedy and Redd are both charged with murder and will be appearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court once formal charges are filed by the prosecutor’s office. Police said that the investigation is still ongoing and that Hall’s family has been notified.
MADISON, IN
WHAS11

LMPD: Man killed in overnight shooting in the Highlands

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after a shooting in Louisville's Tyler Park neighborhood early Monday morning. Around 1:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Beechwood Avenue, according to an LMPD press release. Officers on scene found a man who...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

124-year-old business in Newport closing next week

NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC) - Ebert's Meats in Newport announced on Sunday that the butcher shop will permanently close next week. The 124-year-old business nearly closed its doors early in 2022, but Sunday's announcement says the closure is official this time. "We are very sorry for the short notice, but the...
NEWPORT, KY
Wave 3

Flea Market continues after two shootings at fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s the first day of 2023, and flea market vendors are off to a better start than the end of 2022. This year, the market began on Dec. 30, which was the same day LMPD responded to a man being shot near the fairgrounds. The injured man was transported to UofL with non-life-threatening injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WRBI Radio

Several departments battle New Year’s Day pole barn fire

— Crews from several area departments battled a pole barn fire on Breezewood Lane near St. Peter’s Road Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from Cedar Grove and New Trenton were joined at the scene by the St. Leon Fire Department, which brought in a tanker by request.
CEDAR GROVE, IN
