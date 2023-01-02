ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, IN

Anderson, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 4 days ago

The Lapel High School basketball team will have a game with Anderson Prep Academy on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.

Lapel High School
Anderson Prep Academy
January 02, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

