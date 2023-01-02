ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 4 days ago

The Robertson High School basketball team will have a game with Pojoaque Valley High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.

Robertson High School
Pojoaque Valley High School
January 02, 2023
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Rent assistance program, Safe Outdoor Spaces, Quiet weather, Eviction issues, Balloon event

Wednesday’s Top Stories Wednesday’s Five Facts [1] Federal money running out for rent relief, utility assistance program – State legislators will soon determine if a program that’s given relieve to thousands of New Mexicans during the pandemic will come to an end. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is running out of federal funds. In a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wellspa360.com

Four Seasons Resort Santa Fe Educates Guests with Home Care Recipes

Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe has introduced the Winter Warm Ritual treatment, which includes two at-home recipes designed to relax and revitalize dry skin. The at-home treatments make use of body scrub and butter developed by Four Seasons Resort Santa Fe using locally-sourced piñon pine infused with the essence of wintergreen and lavender.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sixth suspect in Santa Fe County murder named

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A sixth suspect has been charged in connection to a murder in Santa Fe County last month. Raul Rodriguez-Valencia, 28, was charged with murder following an investigation into the death of Adan Ponce-Galdeano. They say his murder was the result of drug activity after Ponce-Galdeano was found dead and wrapped up […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

From Albuquerque to Sweden, Lobo nation embracing the Forslings

From Albuquerque to Sweden, Lobo nation embracing …. Lobo fans have embraced Sebastian Forsling and his dad. Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/regulators-focus-on-future-of-new-mexico-horse-racing/. New Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen details …. Days after taking office, Bernalillo County's new Sheriff John Allen is outlining his...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
santafe.com

Ski Santa Fe: Discover An Overlooked Gem

I’ve been skiing at Ski Santa Fe for some 62 years, and yet I still treasure every day spent on its slopes and deep in its old-growth forests. With a summit elevation of 12,075 feet, it is a world apart. Many days have been spent inside a maelstrom of a blizzard when one’s tracks disappear under new snow every run, and the best skiing is found in its abundant woods among the Engelmann spruce. At the end of the day, driving out of the canyon mouth, often the city is bathed in golden sunlight, with nary a flake in sight.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Santa Fe Home Prices Continue to Rise as Sales Plunge

City of Santa Fe median home prices rose by nearly 14% from the fourth quarter of 2021 to this quarter, reaching $608,700, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors reported yesterday. City home sales tumbled by 42% during the same time period. County home prices increased by 8% in that time period, from $738,500 to $797,950, with sales also dropping by 42%. “The Santa Fe housing market continues to face headwinds with higher mortgage rates making the purchase of a home more expensive for buyers,” SFAR 2023 President Drew Lamprich said in a statement. “Despite higher interest rates, home prices remain strong due to the ongoing historic low inventory of homes for sale here in Santa Fe.” In a report on quarterly indicators, SFAR said 2022 “ended in stark contrast to the beginning of the year, as inflation, higher interest rates and declining affordability further constrained market activity in the fourth quarter.” Buyer demand is down “significantly” compared to last year, the report notes, and many have turned to the rental market given the high cost of housing. As for the state of housing in specific areas of Santa Fe, the median home sales price increased the most—by 40% to $1.2 million—in the northern part of the southeast side sector the city (which includes portions of the South Capitol neighborhoods). But prices rose in all sectors of the city, including the Southside, where the median home price rose 11.2% to $472,500.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe

The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell High School student found with gun on campus

Https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/roswell-high-school-student-found-with-gun-on-campus/. Roswell High School student found with gun on campus. https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/roswell-high-school-student-found-with-gun-on-campus/. 2011 Elephant Butte water compact dispute reaches …. 2011 Elephant Butte water compact dispute reaches resolution. Only a few days left to sign up for New Mexico health …. https://www.krqe.com/health/only-a-few-days-left-to-sign-up-for-new-mexico-health-insurance/. DEA: 9.8 million doses of fentanyl seized in New...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

#21 Lobo Men’s Basketball loses first game of the season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – #21 UNM Men’s Basketball suffered their first loss of the year on Tuesday night, dropping a close game on the road at Fresno State, 71-67. It was a tight game as there were 19 lead changes throughout the contest on Tuesday night, but the Bulldogs would play tough defense down the stretch […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

The Pantry: Three Comfort Food Destinations

If you look at SantaFe.com’s archives of articles about good eats, you’ll find several mentions of The Pantry. It rates on just about everyone in the know’s lists for Santa Fe’s top breakfasts and favorite comfort food classics. I decided to write about it again, though, after a recent lunch there. Darn, I just love a place where everything works, and that more than delivers on its promise. As I thought about it, I realized I’ve felt that way for decades.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Honoring those that came before them

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Horse Mounted Unit with the Albuquerque Police Department plays a critical role in law enforcement. "Crime deterrence, having them out and about at the mall or crowd control at the Balloon Fiesta," said Officer Rob Debuck. "Certainly crowd control during the riots when people really get out of hand and just their basic patrol and dignitary protection outside that basic law enforcement realm."
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
