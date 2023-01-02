Luray, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Here’s
an opportunity for anyone who cherishes the views in Rappahannock County and
wants to do something to help protect them. If pressed for time, you can go
directly to the final paragraphs to find out where and when. But for everyone else, here's a little Phil
Irwin story.
At
our meeting in November 2017, Phil Irwin – our friend, founder, and fellow
Rappahannock League for Environmental Protection (RLEP) board member –
presented a recommendation to collaborate with Scenic Virginia.
Irwin
was also on Scenic Virginia's Board of Directors.
Scenic
Virginia had just started working with Virginia Tech to research ways to
identify our most cherished views and ultimately create a statewide registry...
