INDIANAPOLIS — Videos posted on social media over the weekend prompted the Marion County Public Health Department to shut down a northeast side food mart. The videos, which were provided to WTHR and have now been viewed hundreds of thousands of times, show pans of food laying on the floor of Jordan's Fish-Chicken-Sandwiches and what appears to be workers in the kitchen preparing food with no shoes on.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO