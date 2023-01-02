ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moriarty, NM

Moriarty, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Portales High School basketball team will have a game with Moriarty High School on January 02, 2023, 15:00:00.

Portales High School
Moriarty High School
January 02, 2023
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

