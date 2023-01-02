ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladstone, MI

Gladstone, January 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Westwood High School basketball team will have a game with Gladstone High School on January 02, 2023, 14:45:00.

Westwood High School
Gladstone High School
January 02, 2023
14:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

US 103.1

The Abandoned Ford Sawmill: Kingsford, Michigan

Henry Ford was not just a figure that is connected to Detroit…he was also a major force in the Upper Peninsula as well. The story of the Kingsford Ford sawmill begins in 1916 when Ford, Thomas Edison and Henry Firestone began their annual camping trips to the Upper Peninsula. Did they live off the land? Heck, no. They brought all the utensils and equipment they needed to cook steaks, chicken, and whatever else their favorite foods were. Forget sandwiches, burgers, eggs n’ bacon.
KINGSFORD, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Southernmost City in the U.P. is Menominee, Michigan

The southernmost city in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.....hmmm... Menominee's genesis occurred in 1796 when a fur trading post sprang up. In the 1830s, the first sawmill was constructed by Farnsworth & Brush. Seeing this, others came and built even more sawmills and the lumbering began. The area prospered in the timber trade and then started to peter out in the 1890s. By 1930, it was over.
MENOMINEE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Researchers link PFAS in Lake Michigan to Wisconsin manufacturer

MARINETTE, WI — University of Wisconsin researchers say they’ve linked a plume of toxic PFAS chemicals entering Lake Michigan to a firefighting foam manufacturer. In a new study, researchers used chemical fingerprinting to link contaminants entering Green Bay to Tyco Fire Products, a manufacturer along the Menominee River in Marinette, Wis., which is owned by Johnson Controls Inc.
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

Winter Weather Advisory for much of Upper Michigan Tuesday

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Alger, Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Florence, Houghton, Iron, Marinette, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic, Luce and Menominee counties for Tuesday and Tuesday night. Mixed precipitation is expected. leading to slippery roads and slick conditions for the Tuesday evening commute. The further north and west you are, the higher likelihood for precipitation to remain all snow. With the expectation of wet snow, accumulations could vary greatly across the area. Most locations can expect just 1-3″, but up to 8″ is possible in isolated areas of the northern and western U.P., particularly in higher elevations. As for tonight, a flurry or two is possible, but most areas should stay dry. Look for lows tonight mostly in the 20s, but a few upper-teens are possible for the western interior.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
MARQUETTE, MI
