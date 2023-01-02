ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Prospect, IL

6-month-old Mt. Prospect baby dies months after hospitalized; death ruled homicide by child abuse

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

Police in northwest suburban Mount Prospect are investigating the death of a baby boy that has been ruled a homicide resulting from child abuse.

The 6-month-old child has been identified as Zayden Chavez, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Chavez was taken by ambulance in October from an apartment on Dempster to Lurie Children's Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the hospital last Thursday.

The Department of Child and Family Service said the agency did have prior contact with the child's family.

No one has been arrested.

