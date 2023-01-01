ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph, MO

gogriffons.com

Griffon Men circle the wagons but come up short vs. NSU

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — After erasing a 24-point deficit in the waning seconds of Monday's contest vs. Northeastern State, Missouri Western Men's Basketball ultimately fell to the RiverHawks, 75-73 at the MWSU Fieldhouse in heartbreaking fashion. Down 59-35, Missouri Western (7-5, 3-3 MIAA) started its slow but steady comeback...
gogriffons.com

Big first half helps Griffon Women win fifth straight

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — A dominant first half from Missouri Western Women's Basketball's dynamic duo of Connie Clarke and Brionna Budgetts led the Griffons to a 74-53 win over Northeastern State on Monday at the MWSU Fieldhouse. Both Clarke (!6) and Budgetts (15) scored all their points in the...
