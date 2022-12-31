ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbrz.com

Pair arrested after armed robbers followed woman off bus, shot her in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after they allegedly followed a woman off of a public bus in Tigerland and shot her during a robbery. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Monday near an apartment building on Jim Taylor Drive in Tigerland. The man allegedly pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot her and ran off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel

PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
PORT ALLEN, LA
wbrz.com

Pair arrested after woman was robbed, shot in Tigerland earlier this week

BATON ROUGE - Police are attempting to identify two people suspected of being involved in an armed robbery that happened in Tigerland on Monday. The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people who reportedly followed a victim off of a CATS bus in the Tigerland area on Monday. The man allegedly then pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot them, and ran off.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous

Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

7-year-old girl dies after pit bull attack; owner to be charged

BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary police arrest 'major narcotics distributor'

ZACHARY - Police believe they have taken into custody someone responsible for much of the narcotics activity in and around Zachary. The department there announced the arrest of Dylan Davis on charges including distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs. The investigation was conducted by Zachary's Narcotics Division and the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash

VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Suspect shot multiple times into home off Highland Road; one injured

BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m.. Police later said they believe someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in the area and struck the victim.
BATON ROUGE, LA

