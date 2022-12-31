Read full article on original website
Why the "Worst Prison in America" was also called the "Bloodiest Prison in America."Sarah Walker GorrellBaton Rouge, LA
2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana policeMalek SherifAddis, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Phil's Oyster Bar & Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
wbrz.com
Pair arrested after armed robbers followed woman off bus, shot her in Tigerland
BATON ROUGE - Two people were arrested after they allegedly followed a woman off of a public bus in Tigerland and shot her during a robbery. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened Monday near an apartment building on Jim Taylor Drive in Tigerland. The man allegedly pulled out a handgun, demanded money from the victim, shot her and ran off.
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly fled parish after deadly shooting at Port Allen motel
PORT ALLEN - A woman fled West Baton Rouge Parish after she allegedly shot a man to death there early Friday morning, sources tell WBRZ. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at the West Inn in Port Allen. Officials tell WBRZ that the woman, who has not yet been identified, fled to Independence and called a "deputy she trusted" to tell them what happened.
wbrz.com
After officer's arrest, WBRZ obtains key video in Addis chase investigation
BRUSLY- The WBRZ Investigative Unit obtained traffic camera video that shows the moment an Addis police officer slammed into a car, killing two teenage girls. WBRZ has made an editorial decision not to show the moment of impact. The video shows that the car the girls were in clearly had...
wbrz.com
Lawsuit over deadly 2020 pursuit resurfaces after girls' deaths in weekend police chase
BATON ROUGE - The lawyer behind a lawsuit filed over a high-speed pursuit left two people dead has filed a motion seeking a status hearing after a similar situation left two innocent girls dead this past weekend. The chase started Oct. 26, 2020, in Pointe Coupee Parish and spanned East...
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
Man arrested Thursday after deadly shooting in Gonzales neighborhood 3 months ago
ASCENSION PARISH - A man was arrested Thursday in connection to a deadly shooting in a Gonzales neighborhood three months ago. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Gregory Magee Jr., 21, was arrested Thursday in connection to the murder of 22-year-old Jasper Dorsey on Sept. 30, 2022. Deputies responding...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for suspect accused of burglarizing Subway restaurants across Hammond Thursday night
HAMMOND - Deputies are looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into two Subway restaurants Thursday night. According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, one burglary happened at the Subway on University Avenue in Hammond. Deputies released surveillance video of the suspect walking through the establishment after allegedly breaking the...
wbrz.com
Chase in Livingston Parish Thursday night allegedly stemmed from Walmart theft; driver on the run
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials are searching for a man who led law enforcement on a high-speed chase through Livingston Parish late Thursday night. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the chase reportedly started when deputies responded to a theft in progress at a Walmart on LA-16 in Denham Springs. Deputies say the suspects were loading over $1,000 worth of stolen food into a vehicle when they arrived.
wbrz.com
Teen infamous to law enforcement wanted for crimes across 3 parishes, considered armed and dangerous
Deputies are looking for a teen suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, wanted for a series of crimes across three parishes, including East Baton Rouge. According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office, 19-year-old Malik Williams is wanted in East Baton Rouge Parish after he failed to show up in court for an armed robbery charge.
wbrz.com
7-year-old girl dies after pit bull attack; owner to be charged
BATON ROUGE - A 7-year-old girl has died after being mauled by a dog Friday evening. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called around 6:35 p.m. on Kendalwood Road, off Hoo Shoo Too Road, to assist EMS and the St. George Fire Department at the scene.
wbrz.com
Zachary police arrest 'major narcotics distributor'
ZACHARY - Police believe they have taken into custody someone responsible for much of the narcotics activity in and around Zachary. The department there announced the arrest of Dylan Davis on charges including distribution of methamphetamine and other drugs. The investigation was conducted by Zachary's Narcotics Division and the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division.
wbrz.com
Burglars reportedly shot at Ascension homeowners; suspects caught committing more crimes in EBR
PRAIRIEVILLE - A pregnant woman was grazed by a bullet when two burglars shot at her home after stealing from a vehicle during the latest theft in a string of burglaries in a Prairieville neighborhood. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, two men were caught breaking into a car...
wbrz.com
Woman claims her apartment was shot up Thursday night in most recent attack by belligerent neighbor
BATON ROUGE - A woman is afraid to go inside her own home after bullets flew through her apartment Thursday night, but she knows exactly where they came from. Mankisha Pike says she had been peacefully living in Avalon Apartments on Florida Boulevard for the last few years, but all that changed recently.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
wbrz.com
'All I did was order a shot': Woman convicted of crime after ordering 'angel shot' at bar
BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing a year of probation and 50 hours of community service after simply ordering a shot at a bar. Alison LeBlanc asked her server about an "angel shot with a lime" and said she wanted one after seeing a poster for one in the bathroom at Twin Peaks on Siegen Lane. It wasn't what she thought it was.
wbrz.com
wbrz.com
Three injured and two killed, including Lafayette man, in Vermillion Parish crash
VERMILLION PARISH - State police reported a two-vehicle crash that killed two people, including a man from Lafayette, early Wednesday morning. The crash happened on Highway 167 in Vermillion Parish near Lawrence Road around 1:30 a.m.. One vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, State Police said, and rear-ended another, sending both vehicles off of the highway and overturning them.
wbrz.com
UPDATE: Two dead, three critically injured in crash just outside Maurice
Louisiana State Trooper Thomas Gossen said two vehicles were involved in a fatal crash on U.S. Hwy. 167 just outside of Maurice city limits.
wbrz.com
Suspect shot multiple times into home off Highland Road; one injured
BATON ROUGE - One person was shot at a dead-end street along East Washington near Highland Road. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the person was shot at the end of California Street shortly after 4 p.m.. Police later said they believe someone fired multiple gunshots into a home in the area and struck the victim.
