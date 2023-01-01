ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walter Adams
4d ago

this man will tell every lie make every promise and not keep a damn one of them he should not be speaker of the House he was involved with January 6th episode and should not be allowed to be speaker

Julie Drake
4d ago

I will probably get a lot of grief from the MAGA group with this. A more middle of the road republican is what we need. I don't care where you live the constituents that any politician have are mixed both republican and democrats. So to serve the American people they need to strat working with both sides of the isle. McCarty will not do that.

Sondra Johnson
4d ago

There are a small handfull of GOP that would make decent Speakers. But none would be supported by the crazies in their party. The GOP as a whole has unilaterally shot themselves in the feet and is on track to fall further down the hole. Wouldn't it be fun if the vote was opened up to the opposing party as well! Let them choose the GOP Speaker!!!! I'd want popcorn and soda for that!

