ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Masks temporarily return in Philadelphia and Camden school districts

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=361GGa_0k0aL5p700

Both the Philadelphia and Camden City school districts are mandating masks for the first two weeks after the holidays.

The School District of Philadelphia will require face coverings from January 3 through January 13.

The district says the measure is to protect the community and mitigate the spread of several respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

The Camden City School District will require masks from January 3 through January 17.

The districts say the measure is to protect the community and mitigate the spread of several respiratory viruses, including COVID-19.

"If it helps the kids not miss more days, that's great," said a mom in Fairmout. She says masks "keeps kids from putting hands in their noses, hands on their little mouths, and touching things and sharing things."

"Off a holiday, there are multiple viruses going around in addition to COVID, so I think just wearing masks in general would be very beneficial to the community, teachers, and the parents," said Aalap Shah from Fairmount.

According to the CDC, Philadelphia recorded about 1,300 COVID cases last week while Camden County had more than 800 cases and high community spread.

Both counties recorded fewer cases than the week before, but experts are still urging caution. January 2022 saw the highest COVID spike of the pandemic and experts hope history does not repeat itself.

"One of the best ways we can mitigate is by masking," said Terri Lipman, a professor of nursing of children at the University of Pennsylvania. She says the risk in schools is high and the spread doesn't stop within the buildings.

"School children go home. So it's not just transmitting to schools and school personnel but those children go home and they go into the community," she said.

Still, not everyone is thrilled with the idea of masking kids again, including Yehudith Rubin, who teaches language at a private school.

"It's very hard on the kids to understand me because you need to see the lips when you teach a language, and also when they talk back to me it's very hard to hear them," she said.

While the school districts hope masking will keep people from getting sick, experts still say the best way to protect yourself and your children is to get vaccinated, both for COVID and the flu.

Comments / 11

Tyrone Pierce
4d ago

more bull frm a school system tht stinks,should've never stop masks at all ,cuz COVID still around an vaccine not stopping it !!

Reply(2)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
trentonjournal.com

Shake up at City Hall

We were shocked to hear about Dr. Adela Ames sudden departure as the city’s director of health. Appointed in January 2021, Dr. Ames and her health team was recognized as one of two municipalities in the country to execute implementation of the COVID homebound efforts. She also began working with the city of Philadelphia legislators, community, activists and organizations to brainstorm resource sharing to bring resolution to urban blight, opioid crisis, homelessness, lack of housing, violence, mental health, and tips to address effective ways to manage a no kill animal shelter.
TRENTON, NJ
followsouthjersey.com

Free Expungement Event To Be Held On MLK Day

CAMDEN, N.J. — An expungement event will be held at Camden County College’s Camden City Campus on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, January 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The free event is sponsored by the Camden County Board of Commissioners, Volunteer UP legal clinic, ARCHER...
fox5ny.com

Mask mandates return at several NJ schools districts

NEW JERSEY - Students in several school districts across New Jersey are back from winter break, and back to wearing masks in classrooms. Beginning Tuesday, students and staff in Paterson must wear masks indoors, along with students in the Passaic School District, which reinstated the policy before winter vacation. The...
PATERSON, NJ
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Saturday evening into the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Violent crime down in Camden County despite recent murders of 2 teens: prosecutor

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) -- The Camden County Prosecutor's Office and local organizations are working to prevent youth violence following the deadly stabbing of a 16-year-old and the shooting death of a 14-year-old boy within one month of each other.The 16-year-old's death marked the first homicide of the year in Camden County.It happened roughly four weeks after 14-year-old Dai'meon Allen was shot and killed following a birthday party. "It's always tough, especially when a kid is involved," Maria Hernandez said. "Probably one of the toughest parts of our jobs." Hernandez supervises Camden Center for Family Services' Cure4Camden, which works with young...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

HOMICIDE – Woodbury NJ (Gloucester County)

On Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at approximately 2:41P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had suffered a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered and he was subsequently transported to Cooper University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The deceased male was identified as 21-year- old male Brandon L. Blanton, of Woodbury, New Jersey. An Autopsy conducted on January 5, 2023, by Gloucester County Medical Examiner Dr. Gerald Feign ruled the cause of Blanton’s death as multiple gunshot wounds and the manner of death as homicide. This investigation remains ongoing at this time. The Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office encourages any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Detective Brandon Cohen of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5524 or Detective Corporal Nick Cacciola of the Woodbury Police Department at 856-845-0065 ext. 142. Information can also be e-mailed to the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.gloucester.nj.us .
WOODBURY, NJ
trentondaily.com

Mercer County Free Food Finder Connecting Families with Critical Resources

According to the USDA, over 13.5 million Americans struggled with food insecurity in 2021 alone. For families suffering with food insecurity, they may be uncertain of where there next meal will come from. Many families may also be unable to acquire enough food for their families due to insufficient funds or other barriers. Per the Community Food Bank of NJ, over 650,000 people in New Jersey alone are suffering with food insecurity. Thankfully, resources like the Mercer County Free Food Finder are available to connect families with the vital resources that they need to lead a healthy, happy life.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Epicenter of Philadelphia gun violence found in a few ZIP codes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- 2022 was a violent year in Philadelphia. 514 people were killed in the city; on average, that's more than one person murdered per day. In total, 2,273 people were shot in Philadelphia last year, according to data provided by the Philadelphia Police Department. That's slightly less than 2021, but it's still well above 2019 before the pandemic. CBS Philadelphia found many shootings are concentrated in just several neighborhoods, leaving behind a horrible toll of trauma for those living in those areas. Security video from October shows three gunmen running from a vehicle and ambushing a 19-year-old man.They were firing more...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philly's first & oldest Black-owned bookstore will become Pa. historical landmark

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A West Philadelphia bookstore has been advocating the power of knowledge in the fight for racial justice for decades and now, they're making it into our state's history books. Hakim's Bookstore is the first and oldest Black-owned bookshop in Philadelphia.In just a few weeks, the small storefront that houses hundreds of works by African American authors will receive a big honor. It will soon be bookmarked in Pennsylvania's history by an official blue and yellow historical marker."Yeah, and I always get teary-eyed because I just wish he were here to see it," Yvonne Blake said.Blake is the daughter...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
131K+
Followers
17K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy