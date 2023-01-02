ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media, Pennsylvania

 5 days ago

A plastic bag ban went into effect on New Year's Day in a Delaware County community.

Shoppers in Media, Pennsylvania will need to bring their own reusable bags or pay extra for a paper bag at checkout.

Businesses are also no longer allowed to offer plastic straws to customers.

While the new ordinance went into effect on January 1, the borough says enforcement and fines for violations start July 1, 2023.

Shops that do not follow suit could face fines of up to $300.

ONLINE: Single Use Plastic Bag and Straw Ordinance in Media

Catz
4d ago

That's not even a drop in the bucket. What about all this plastic Tupper Ware, Pop bottles, Plastic forks and spoons? Just about everything's made with plastic. Which requires fossil fuel.

Stanley Boscolovich
4d ago

get rid of plastic bags and make the bags from hemp it's been used for hundreds of years bring it back save the oil for something else.hemp will change everything

Eh Whatever
4d ago

Ban all the plastic bags you want, I've got a legal burn barrel to dispose of & MELT my trash..counter productive wouldn't you say?

