Plastic bag ban goes into effect in Media, Pennsylvania

A plastic bag ban went into effect on New Year's Day in a Delaware County community.

Shoppers in Media, Pennsylvania will need to bring their own reusable bags or pay extra for a paper bag at checkout.

Businesses are also no longer allowed to offer plastic straws to customers.

While the new ordinance went into effect on January 1, the borough says enforcement and fines for violations start July 1, 2023.

Shops that do not follow suit could face fines of up to $300.