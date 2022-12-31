ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Sustainable food company AppHarvest finalized sale-leaseback of Berea facility, opens Richmond location

AppHarvest, Inc., a sustainable food company, building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia announced on Tuesday it has finalized the sale-leaseback of its Berea indoor leafy greens farm for just over $127 million and has opened its 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond.
RICHMOND, KY
Keven Moore: The risks of space heaters; avoid being one of the many victims of home heating fire deaths

Last weekend’s winter storm Elliot’s death toll is still rising and is expected to surpass 40, as the northeast starts to unthaw and dig out from the storm. The blizzard was predicted and proved to be a once-in-a-generation event that had many of us scrambling to supplement our heat sources at work and at home, by pulling out our space heaters.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kenton District Judge Ann Ruttle faces charges of misconduct in office, related to indigent defendants

The state Judicial Conduct Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, has scheduled formal proceedings against Kenton District Judge Ann Ruttle for alleged misconduct in office. The commission, in a notice issued Wednesday, said its hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 22 in the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport. The...
NEWPORT, KY
