Leadership Kentucky to host 21st Alumni Luncheon, Flame of Excellence presentation February 9
Leadership Kentucky will host its 21st Annual Alumni Luncheon in Lexington at Keeneland’s Entertainment Center and Keene Barn on February 9, where the Flame of Excellence Award will be presented to Former Governor, Paul Patton, and First Lady Judi Patton. The Flame of Excellence Award honors an outstanding Kentuckian...
UK senior Lucas Bertucci wins first Lee T. Todd Student Innovation Scholarship for recycling project
As the global energy and climate crises balloon, one remedy may lie in something as small as a beaker — the place where Lucas Bertucci got his start in sustainability research. The chemical engineering student at the University of Kentucky is the first winner of the Lee T. Todd,...
Sustainable food company AppHarvest finalized sale-leaseback of Berea facility, opens Richmond location
AppHarvest, Inc., a sustainable food company, building some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms to grow affordable, nutritious fruits and vegetables at scale while providing good jobs in Appalachia announced on Tuesday it has finalized the sale-leaseback of its Berea indoor leafy greens farm for just over $127 million and has opened its 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond.
Keven Moore: The risks of space heaters; avoid being one of the many victims of home heating fire deaths
Last weekend’s winter storm Elliot’s death toll is still rising and is expected to surpass 40, as the northeast starts to unthaw and dig out from the storm. The blizzard was predicted and proved to be a once-in-a-generation event that had many of us scrambling to supplement our heat sources at work and at home, by pulling out our space heaters.
All lanes now open on I-75 North in Gallatin County; warming trend underway, but be careful on the roads
Both lanes of Interstate 71 North in Gallatin County were openedf to traffic Sunday. A series of lane closures had been in effect on a portion of the interstate since Thursday morning due to slick conditions brought on by the arctic front that led to multiple stalled trucks and cars.
Kenton District Judge Ann Ruttle faces charges of misconduct in office, related to indigent defendants
The state Judicial Conduct Commission, which investigates complaints against judges, has scheduled formal proceedings against Kenton District Judge Ann Ruttle for alleged misconduct in office. The commission, in a notice issued Wednesday, said its hearing is set for 9 a.m. March 22 in the Campbell County Courthouse in Newport. The...
