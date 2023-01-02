Memphis drops disappointing New Year's Day contest against Tulane

NEW ORLEANS — Those watching this one might’ve suspected Memphis spent too much time on Bourbon Street for New Year’s Eve festivities.

And who could blame them for making such an assumption?

The Tigers (11-4, 1-1 AAC) got off to a lethargic start and never fully gained momentum in a 96-89 loss to the Tulane Green Wave (8-5, 1-1 AAC) in Sunday’s New Year’s Day matchup at New Orleans’ Fogelman Arena.

“No disrespect to Tulane, but nobody in the country’s supposed to score 90-something points on us,” coach Penny Hardaway said after the loss. “And we’ve given it up before. But when they do that, that’s just letting us know that we’re not locked in.”

For much of the first half, though, Memphis’ offense was just as much of an issue as its play on the other end of the floor.

The Tigers shot 6-24 from the field in the first 13 minutes as the Green Wave packed the paint and either baited its opponent into taking 3-pointers or contested looks at the rim. But eventually, Hardaway’s group cranked up the intensity to force the Green Wave into turnovers that led to points in transition.

Memphis went into halftime tied with Tulane at 37 despite shooting just 36.4% and missing 18 layups (and two dunks) in the first 20 minutes.

“You’ve gotta go in there and finish through contact, finish in the paint,” Hardaway said. “It’s just a part of college basketball. If you’re gonna get there and get a close shot, you’re (supposed) to make a large majority of those. And we haven’t been doing that.”

Then, when the Tigers’ offense found its footing, its defense didn’t hold its own in the second half.

After a fastbreak dunk by forward DeAndre Williams capped off a 7-0 run which gave Memphis a five-point lead (56-51) — its largest of the game — with 12:36 to go, Tulane caught fire. The Tigers left Green Wave players open on the perimeter and paid the price.

Tulane followed up Williams’ two-handed jam by outscoring Memphis 45-33 the rest of the way. Of its 45 points in that final stretch, 15 came from 3s. Seventeen more came from free throws.

“(Hardaway) tells us who the hot guys are, who the guys are that make shots,” said guard Kendric Davis, who finished with a season-high 31 points to go with seven assists and six rebounds. “It seems like we’re trying to see, ‘Can they make shots?’ We’re really daring them to, for whatever reason.”

Hardaway and his players had spoken for weeks about how a lack of focus and effort could eventually bite them. Against the Green Wave, it did.

While a late surge allowed the Tigers to come back from a 10-point second-half deficit in their AAC-opener versus South Florida last Thursday, they could string no such rally together this time.

Tulane shot 50% from the floor in the second half and 48.3% for the game.

“When you play the non-conference schedule we played, where you play Alabama, (Texas) A&M, Auburn, you’re kinda getting confident thinking it’s gonna be a cakewalk (moving forward),” said Davis. “A lot of dudes are new to this conference, but I knew Tulane was a great team.

“I really don’t think we really know what we’re going up against.”

The only other Tiger to crack double-digits in scoring was Williams, who tallied 19 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out in a critical period with 2:50 still remaining.

Memphis walked away from Sunday’s contest — one in which it was favored — with the feeling that it had beaten itself far more than Tulane had.

“We let one go,” Hardaway said. “This is a game that you have to win. When you want to be one of the better teams in the country, you have to win these games.”

OTHER NOTES: