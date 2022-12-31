Read full article on original website
Related
Are you bored yet? Five great books to snuggle down with over the Christmas break
The presents have been opened, the loved ones dispersed and the booze is all gone. What better time to settle down to a good book? The long, dark days between Christmas and the new year offer a time to catch up, but also to explore, reflect and revisit. These suggestions will fatten up your inner bookworm for the year ahead.
Mother Has 'Christmas Meltdown' After Adult Children Make Holiday Plans Abroad
Who gets to decide how a person spends the holidays?. Christmas is just over a week away, and so families all over the world are preparing their holiday feasts and their Christmas celebrations, from gifts to decorations and the like.
18-Year-Old Horrified After Being Forced to 'Sleep in Tent in Backyard' Over Christmas Holiday
What is a person to do when there isn’t enough space in their home to host everyone?. Many people are accustomed to their families coming together under one roof to celebrate the Christmas holiday season, and a house can get full pretty quickly in that case.
The Story of the Five Missing Sodder Children, Who Vanished After a Christmas Eve Fire
This is the tragic story of the Sodder family and the five children who would vanish without a trace after a house fire on Christmas Eve. The mystery to this day still remains: did the Sodder children die in the fire? Or was the fire all a cover-up for their abduction? Let's dive into who the Sodder family is, the events that happened that fateful night, and theories as to what really happened to the children.
TODAY.com
Jenna Bush Hager shares photos, details of magical Christmas-filled family weekend getaway in Maine
Jenna Bush Hager and her family took their Christmas spirit on the road to the most festive place this side of the North Pole. The TODAY with Hoda & Jenna co-host took a weekend jaunt to Maine. “I basically stepped into a Hallmark Christmas movie this weekend,” she told Hoda...
What Christmas was like the year you were born
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — On Christmas Day in 1914, British and German troops emerged from the trenches of World War I as weeks of bad weather cleared and called a truce. It was spontaneous and not approved by any higher-ups, but many soldiers on both sides ended up taking part. Soccer games were played between the […]
When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?
For those of us who are preparing to return to work, Christmas seems more like a distant memory with each hour that passes. A clean start to the New Year is always a good thing, but confusion about exactly when to take down the Christmas tree and decorations continues to abound. In a bid to avoid any further bad luck, we establish when it’s time to put the tinsel away for another year – and it’s not as straightforward as it might seem.Here’s everything you need to know. When should I take down my Christmas tree and decorations?In the UK, tradition...
Craig Melvin fell in love with this ‘weird’ Christmas tradition from his wife’s family
TODAY co-host Craig Melvin and his family have a sweet and unique holiday tradition: They sing "Happy Birthday" after Christmas dinner. The tradition came from Craig's wife, Lindsay Czarniak. When Czarniak was growing up, she and her family always sang “Happy Birthday” to Baby Jesus at Christmastime. “I...
Tammy Wynette’s Grandfather Never Really Understood Why She Got Paid to Sing: ‘Just How Do You Make Your Money?’
After Tammy Wynette became a famous country music star, she said her grandfather never "got used to the idea" that she made her money from singing.
My Mother’s Christmas Decorations
Some mementoes retain a rich meaning for years. For Boomer reader Julia Nunnally Duncan, her mother’s Christmas decorations have become more valuable with age. My mother stored her Christmas decorations in an upstairs bedroom corner. In cardboard boxes, she’d packed her newest decorations alongside those from decades before. Tangled strings of colored lights, their bulbs worn bare in spots, were packed with frosted snowball lights that no longer worked and bubble lights that hadn’t bubbled in years. Glass ornaments – balls, bells, grape clusters, and reflectors – lay piled in a box, some of them faded and chipped. A fluted tin tree topper with a plastic Santa Claus face, one we’d used throughout my 1960s childhood, rested here, too. Santa’s wavy angel hair beard was long gone.
Christina Haack Celebrates Christmas Eve With 3 Kids After Settling Ant Anstead Custody Dispute
Feeling merry and bright! Christina Hall (née Haack) gave a glimpse of her Christmas celebrations with son Hudson after settling her messy custody battle with ex-husband Ant Anstead. The Flip or Flop alum, 39, shared a Saturday, December 24, Instagram Story photo of Hudson, 3, posing with older siblings Taylor, 12, and Brayden, 7, on Christmas Eve. […]
Woman Refuses to Spend Christmas with 'Welcoming Family' of Partner
Should a person ever be permitted to choose where they want to be at Christmas time?. When it comes to Christmas time, there can be a lot of logistics involved in figuring out who should be where, and when. These details can make the season less than enjoyable for some.
musictimes.com
Tom Parker Dead: Wife of The Wanted Singer Details First 'Grief-Filled' Christmas Without Him
Kelsey Parker posted to Instagram on Friday to film her heartbreaking reunion with her late husband Tom's parents Noreen and Nigel, after confessing that she is "dreading" her first Christmas without the singer. After a year-and-a-half-long struggle with stage four glioblastoma brain cancer, the Wanted star passed away in March...
'This is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year': Couple fights over annual Christmas display
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Growing up in a Portuguese Catholic family, I've seen more than my fair share of manager displays. Nearly everyone I knew had a manger set up in their home when I was a kid with Baby Jesus being the focal point of the display.
News Channel Nebraska
Two strangers fell in love on a plane on Christmas Day
For Catalina Bernal Andrade, Christmas 2009 was unusual -- in more ways than one. That year, Catalina's father had been diagnosed with colon cancer. Catalina, then 31, had moved back into her parents' home in Bogotá, Colombia, to support them through his treatment. Christmas rolled around, and Catalina and...
Want to be an extra in Hallmark Christmas movie filmed at Biltmore? Here’s how.
If you’ve ever wanted to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, this could be your chance.
In 2000, a grandmother went Christmas shopping and was never seen again. What happened to Shari Anderson?
Sharon "Shari" AndersonPhoto byJustice for Native People. 50-year-old Sharon "Shari" Christine Anderson lived in Stanwood, Washington with her husband of six years, John. John worked at Boeing while Shari was a social worker for 15 years. The couple had two adults daughters; their youngest daughter, Niki, had two sons that Shari adored.
Once popular holiday traditions now disappearing
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF-KODE) — Christmas is just right around the corner, and that often means falling into routine get-togethers with family and friends. The definition of tradition is “the transmission of customs or beliefs from generation to generation or the fact of being passed on this way.” Traditions provide a connection for families or friends. While […]
People Who Celebrate Holidays That Aren't Christmas Are Revealing Their Special Family Traditions
There are many heartwarming family customs to learn about for the holiday season.
Al Roker returns to TODAY Show on Jan. 6
Following a tumultuous few weeks, the TODAY Show announced this morning that Al Roker will make his return to the broadcast on Friday, January 6th.
Comments / 0