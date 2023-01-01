Read full article on original website
Video Footage Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Proud Boys Gang To Ride The Subway Without PayingAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
25 years ago, a couple went missing from their Manhattan apartment after a disagreement with their landlord.Fatim HemrajManhattan, NY
Mayor Adams Received the Worst News About More Migrants Arriving From This StateTom HandyNew York City, NY
Meet George Santos - The perfect Republican candidate who can lie without blinkingVictorNew York City, NY
‘Bag Lady’ Mugs Woman Inside Chicken Shack in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
thepressgroup.net
Two from WT quit school board: Frank Romano III and Maureen Colombo out; applications sought
TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The 2022 president and a regular member of the board of the Westwood Regional School district, both from the township and with time left in their terms, have quit the board. Frank Romano III and Maureen Colombo tendered their resignations in late December 2022. Romano’s term expires...
New Jersey Globe
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
New police officers sworn in across North Hudson
North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco and Public Safety Commissioner Allen Pascual administered the oath to six police officers at a ceremony inside the Town Hall municipal chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The new officers include Brooke Bargiel; David Corbisiero Jr.; Jose Figueroa; Alexander Lambros; Yosseline Marquez; and Majd Siyam. They...
theobserver.com
Town awards 90-day contract to RWJBH for local ambulance services; Kearny EMS ends at midnight, Jan. 1
The Town of Kearny has a new emergency ambulance service provider, replacing Kearny EMS, which advised the town it was going out of business, effective New Year’s Day, after two decades of local service. The town governing body voted 7-0, on Thursday, Dec. 29, with Mayor Alberto Santos and...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
roi-nj.com
Holy Name receives $3.3M appropriation to launch graduate medical education program
Holy Name received a $3.3 million federal appropriation to launch a new graduate medical education program in the U.S. Senate omnibus bill signed by President Joe Biden. The funding couldn’t come at a better time, as New Jersey (like the rest of the country) faces a critical shortage of physicians.
roi-nj.com
Turnbridge Equities sells Ballantine Brewery portfolio in Newark
Turnbridge Equities, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital, on Tuesday said it sold its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery complex, in Newark to Hines, a global real estate investment firm, for an undisclosed price. Located at 397-447 Ferry Street, 400 Ferry Street, and 100 Christie...
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center
Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations
If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider
A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
hudsontv.com
Weehawken Schools Open On Monday, January 2
Attention Weehawken Residents: Weehawken Public Schools will be open tomorrow, Monday, January 2nd. Parking in School Parking Lots will be enforced! Thank you.
fox5ny.com
NY, NJ residents moving out in high numbers in 2022, but to where?
NEW YORK - The annual 2022 United Van Lines National Movers study is out but it wasn't good news for New Jersey or New York. The Garden State ranked first on the list of Most Moved From States, with New York listed as third. JERSEY CITY, NJ - JANUARY 1:...
Drowned North Jersey Fishermen Identified
Authorities have identified the two fishermen who drowned New Year's Weekend at Split Rock Reservoir.The bodies of Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never retu…
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey
- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
thepressgroup.net
Remembering Jerry’s Villa Montvale
MONTVALE—Having stood for decades at Spring Valley Road and Summit Avenue, Jerry’s Villa was the scene of so many banquets, parties, weddings, and other events that it was more of a landmark than just a restaurant. Of course, when most people think of Jerry’s Villa, they are picturing the second one, which opened in 1959. Let’s head back in time a little farther…
A Video Shows NYPD Officers Allowing Members Of The Proud Boys To Ride The Subway Without Paying After Protesting A Drag Event
Members of the extremist group were protesting a drag story hour event at the Queens Public Library in the Jackson Heights neighborhood.
This N.J. town just said ‘no’ to facial recognition cameras on its streets
South Orange will not install facial recognition software when it upgrades its street security cameras after questions were raised about whether the technology is unreliable and prone toward misidentifying people of color, local officials said. “We will not be using facial recognition technology,” South Orange village president Sheena Collum said....
njspots.com
Exploring Abandoned Spot of Dickerson Mine Preserve
New Jersey has a long history of mining minerals such as iron, copper, and zinc. Mining began here in the 1600′ s when Dutch settlers first started searching for copper along the Delaware. In Mine Township in Morris County, Dickerson Mine Preserve is a 280-acre park featuring nine trails....
Police Rescue Wheelchair-Bound Upper-Floor Tenant, 88, In Teaneck Apartment Building Fire
UPDATE: Two Teaneck police officers rescued an 88-year-old wheelchair-bound tenant from what began as an appliance fire in her fifth-floor apartment, carrying her down several flights of stairs to safety, authorities said.Sgt. Stephen Morena and Officer Aundra Ellington quickly gathered the woman –…
Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured
A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
