Woodcliff Lake, NJ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

New police officers sworn in across North Hudson

North Bergen Mayor Nicholas Sacco and Public Safety Commissioner Allen Pascual administered the oath to six police officers at a ceremony inside the Town Hall municipal chambers on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The new officers include Brooke Bargiel; David Corbisiero Jr.; Jose Figueroa; Alexander Lambros; Yosseline Marquez; and Majd Siyam. They...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Turnbridge Equities sells Ballantine Brewery portfolio in Newark

Turnbridge Equities, in partnership with Long Wharf Capital, on Tuesday said it sold its 738,000-square-foot Newark Distribution Center, formerly known as the Ballantine Brewery complex, in Newark to Hines, a global real estate investment firm, for an undisclosed price. Located at 397-447 Ferry Street, 400 Ferry Street, and 100 Christie...
NEWARK, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County cardiologist named named director at Jersey City Medical Center

Hudson County cardiologist Dr. Raashan Williams has been named the new Medical Director of the Catheterization Laboratory at the Jersey City Medical Center. “Without question, I am proud to welcome Dr. Williams into this role as he has been a strong presence and leader in Hudson County and has shepherded the care of thousands of patients in need of advanced cardiac care,” JCMC President and CEO Michael Prilutsky.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

A favorite supermarket to open more NJ locations

If there’s one thing to know about supermarkets in New Jersey it’s that they are not hard to come by. Some people say that we have a more prolific assortment of real quality supermarkets than any other state in the country. From large ones to cozy ones to...
PASSAIC, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Hurled Over Route 208 Divider

A motorcyclist from Bergenfield survived being thrown over the divider when he crashed on Route 208 in Franklin Lakes on New Year's afternoon, authorities said.The 19-year-old Bergenfield motorcyclist's 2007 Suzuki GSX hit the median on the northbound side, ejecting him onto the other side, around …
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Daily Voice

Drowned North Jersey Fishermen Identified

Authorities have identified the two fishermen who drowned New Year's Weekend at Split Rock Reservoir.The bodies of Stanislaw Grezesik, 64, of Clifton, and Tadeusz Florczuk, 76, of Passaic, went on the ice fishing trip at Split Rock Reservoir in Kinnelon on Friday, Dec. 30 — but never retu…
CLIFTON, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Buffets in New Jersey

- For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thepressgroup.net

Remembering Jerry’s Villa Montvale

MONTVALE—Having stood for decades at Spring Valley Road and Summit Avenue, Jerry’s Villa was the scene of so many banquets, parties, weddings, and other events that it was more of a landmark than just a restaurant. Of course, when most people think of Jerry’s Villa, they are picturing the second one, which opened in 1959. Let’s head back in time a little farther…
MONTVALE, NJ
njspots.com

Exploring Abandoned Spot of Dickerson Mine Preserve

New Jersey has a long history of mining minerals such as iron, copper, and zinc. Mining began here in the 1600′ s when Dutch settlers first started searching for copper along the Delaware. In Mine Township in Morris County, Dickerson Mine Preserve is a 280-acre park featuring nine trails....
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Violent Fugitive From Bergen County Captured

A violent fugitive being sought by state authorities forced some schools in northwest Bergen County to shelter in place during a manhunt that ended in his capture early Tuesday, authorities said.Ex-con Justinian Rocco, 26, of Allendale was seized by Waldwick police shortly after 7:30 a.m. Jan. 3 af…
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ

